Tickets go on sale for the Royal National Mod

Tickets for the Royal National Mod have gone on sale today.

More than 50 shows and activities involving around 1,500 musicians and participants will fill over 10 venues across the city when the festival returns in October.

The nine-day event, taking place from October 14–22, will mark a return of a range of in-person competitions, alongside the retention of some online competitions and the launch of some exciting new categories.

It follows on from the success of last year’s hybrid Mod in Inverness.

It will be the first time the city of Perth has hosted the 130-year-old event celebrating Gaelic language and culture since 2004.

Tickets for the festival’s programme of fringe events are now up for grabs.

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “A host of fantastic fringe events and competitions going on sale marks another exciting milestone as we countdown to The Royal National Mòd returning to Perth this autumn.

Celebrating Gaelic culture

“We’ve got some truly incredible talent gracing stages the length and breadth of the city for audiences to enjoy, we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying all of the entertainment, contests, activities and celebrations on offer and would encourage people to secure their tickets now so they don’t miss out.”

The event’s schedule features a range of concerts, shows, ceilidhs, competitions and exhibitions.

The festivities will run alongside the mod’s main competition events.

Organisers announced last month that senior pipers competitions will be graded for the first time as part of a new format.

Some of the biggest names in the Scottish traditional music and the Gaelic cultural scene will be in town to showcase their talents.

Shows now on sale include the lively Mòd 2022 opening concert at Perth Concert Hall with singers Mairi MacInnes, Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean taking to the stage.

Visitors can also get their hands on tickets for the Our Language Our Music event and ceilidhs hosted by The Leonard Brown Scottish Dance Band.

‘Fantastic array of talent’

The Mod grand finale on October 21 will welcome west coast favourites Trail West to the Perth Concert Hall for a sensational final concert for the premier Gaelic musical and cultural event.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said he looks forward to celebrating Gaelic culture.

He said: “We are all very excited about the return of the Royal National Mòd to Perth. As well as the competition itself, the fringe programme will feature a fantastic array of talent that will delight fans of traditional music.

“These events will not only celebrate our Gaelic heritage but also create a real buzz in Perth this October.”

Audiences can secure tickets via Horsecross Arts.