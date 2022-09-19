Clach starlets stun Golspie Sutherland to book semi-final spot in Football Times Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clach starlets stun Golspie Sutherland to book semi-final spot in Football Times Cup

North Caledonian League newcomers Clachnacuddin A scored an impressive 3-0 Football Times Cup quarter-final win at Golspie Sutherland on Saturday.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:45 am
Photo of Paul Chalk
Hosts Golspie Sutherland and visitors Clach A observe a minute's silence in respect of the Queen before kick-off.
Hosts Golspie Sutherland and visitors Clach A observe a minute's silence in respect of the Queen before kick-off.

North Caledonian League newcomers Clachnacuddin A scored an impressive 3-0 Football Times Cup quarter-final win at Golspie Sutherland on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Paul Maclennan’s young Lilywhites scored twice within two early second-half minutes, as Thomas Lewis and Kieran Syrjanen hit the net.

Golspie, who were league champions two years ago, could not find a way back into the tie and Struan Coli added a third for the visitors late on.

Clach A side manager Paul Maclennan.

Tain Saints march into the last four

Holders Thurso are out of the competition after they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against perfect season starters St Duthus.

James McLean gave the Vikings the lead on 12 minutes, but the reply came moments later when Will Ross levelled.

An Allan Munro own goal on 35 minutes put Saints ahead and Bradi Hulme completed the scoring just before the break.

Monster display from Loch Ness

Last year’s league runners-up Loch Ness powered their way into the semis as they proved too strong for their young Nairn A visitors at Fortrose by winning 6-0.

An Allan MacPhee double was sandwiched inside Keith Mason and Luke Seago goals as Loch Ness surged to a four-goal advantage at half-time.

Nairn dug deep though and held on until Calum Neil added a fifth just before the hour mark and Glenn Donoghue put the icing on the cake in the final minute.

Kelly doubles up for Invergordon

Invergordon are also semi-finalists following their no-nonsense 3-0 home win against Bonar Bridge.

Benjamin Kelly scored early and late in the first half to leave Bonar with a big task after the break.

Jake Lockett added a third goal in the opening minute of the second half and there was no way back for the visitors.

The draw for the semi-final is – St Duthus v Clach A and Invergordon v Loch Ness. Dates to be confirmed.

Five-star Fort stun Orkney in Alness

There was only one North Caledonian League match on Saturday and it finished with an eye-catching result.

Fort William, who had interim coaches Alan Gray, Tommylee Taylor and Darren Duncan in charge, romped to a 5-1 win against Orkney.

The game, which was played in Alness due to the distances involved, saw Fort race into a 3-0 lead inside 35 minutes thanks to an Amin Benyoucef opener and a Martin Munro double.

The islanders responded with Joe Wilson to trim the interval advantage to two goals.

However, Iain MacLellan, who like Munro has just returned to the Lochaber club, made it 4-1 early in the second half and Benyoucef bagged his second to complete a five-star display.

Fort, who were relegated from the Highland League last season, are now fifth in the division, three points behind early pace-setters Inverness Athletic.

Saturday’s league fixtures (all 2pm starts unless stated) – Orkney v Alness United, Halkirk United v Fort William, Golspie Sutherland v Nairn County A, Loch Ness v St Duthus, Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Inverness Athletic v Invergordon.

Editor's Picks