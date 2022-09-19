Clach starlets stun Golspie Sutherland to book semi-final spot in Football Times Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Caledonian League newcomers Clachnacuddin A scored an impressive 3-0 Football Times Cup quarter-final win at Golspie Sutherland on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Paul Maclennan’s young Lilywhites scored twice within two early second-half minutes, as Thomas Lewis and Kieran Syrjanen hit the net.

Golspie, who were league champions two years ago, could not find a way back into the tie and Struan Coli added a third for the visitors late on.

Tain Saints march into the last four

Holders Thurso are out of the competition after they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against perfect season starters St Duthus.

James McLean gave the Vikings the lead on 12 minutes, but the reply came moments later when Will Ross levelled.

An Allan Munro own goal on 35 minutes put Saints ahead and Bradi Hulme completed the scoring just before the break.

Full time score. Thurso 1 v St. Duthus 3. — Thurso Football Club (@ThursoFC) September 17, 2022

Monster display from Loch Ness

Last year’s league runners-up Loch Ness powered their way into the semis as they proved too strong for their young Nairn A visitors at Fortrose by winning 6-0.

An Allan MacPhee double was sandwiched inside Keith Mason and Luke Seago goals as Loch Ness surged to a four-goal advantage at half-time.

Nairn dug deep though and held on until Calum Neil added a fifth just before the hour mark and Glenn Donoghue put the icing on the cake in the final minute.

The Football Times Cup semi-final draw now reads – St.Duthus v Clach 'A' and Invergordon v Loch Ness #FTCup #NCFA pic.twitter.com/lkVjB8sS3X — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) September 17, 2022

Kelly doubles up for Invergordon

Invergordon are also semi-finalists following their no-nonsense 3-0 home win against Bonar Bridge.

Benjamin Kelly scored early and late in the first half to leave Bonar with a big task after the break.

Jake Lockett added a third goal in the opening minute of the second half and there was no way back for the visitors.

The draw for the semi-final is – St Duthus v Clach A and Invergordon v Loch Ness. Dates to be confirmed.

Five-star Fort stun Orkney in Alness

There was only one North Caledonian League match on Saturday and it finished with an eye-catching result.

Fort William, who had interim coaches Alan Gray, Tommylee Taylor and Darren Duncan in charge, romped to a 5-1 win against Orkney.

The game, which was played in Alness due to the distances involved, saw Fort race into a 3-0 lead inside 35 minutes thanks to an Amin Benyoucef opener and a Martin Munro double.

The islanders responded with Joe Wilson to trim the interval advantage to two goals.

Highlights from today’s 5-1 win against Orkney which seen us move to 5th in the league table. https://t.co/dATzd0DiI1 — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) September 17, 2022

However, Iain MacLellan, who like Munro has just returned to the Lochaber club, made it 4-1 early in the second half and Benyoucef bagged his second to complete a five-star display.

Fort, who were relegated from the Highland League last season, are now fifth in the division, three points behind early pace-setters Inverness Athletic.

Saturday’s league fixtures (all 2pm starts unless stated) – Orkney v Alness United, Halkirk United v Fort William, Golspie Sutherland v Nairn County A, Loch Ness v St Duthus, Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Inverness Athletic v Invergordon.