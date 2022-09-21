Motorists switch driving style to cope with cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorists switch driving style to cope with cost-of-living crisis

By Jack Evans
September 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:41 am
Kia survey: UK drivers are switching driving style as they tighten their belts.
Kia survey: UK drivers are switching driving style as they tighten their belts.

A significant number of motorists have changed their driving habits in order to save money during the cost-of-living crisis, a new survey has highlighted.

Conducted by Kia, the study of 1,200 UK drivers found that 37% are now using their car less for short urban journeys while 37% have switched to walking or cycling ‘where possible’.

Overall, 19% of those surveyed said that they had cut back on non-essential item spending so that they can continue to use their cars as normal. However, this varies extensively between the UK’s regions, with 20% of Scots saying they have made cutbacks, compared with 33% of Londoners and 10% of those living in the West Midlands.

A third of those spoken to also pay more attention to where they refuel or recharge their car in order to do so more affordably. In addition, 28% of drivers are making more of an effort to plan out their journey to save fuel.

When it comes to being behind the wheel, 31% say that they are more mindful about their driving style to help increase efficiency, using less throttle and maintaining a lower speed than usual.

A much higher proportion of younger drivers have changed their style in this way, too, with 54% of 18-24-year-olds adapting how they drive compared with 26% for those aged 55-64.

Twenty-five per cent of respondents said that they had cut back on car journeys to see family and friends, with this trend highest among Londoners. Those living in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are the least likely to say that they have reduced this type of car journey.

Of those with a petrol or diesel car, 52% said that they were now either ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’ to make the switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle when they next change their car.

