Investigation launched after early morning blaze at house in Tain

An investigation has been launched into an early-morning house fire in Tain.

Three crews were sent to the terraced property on Mansfield Estate at about 4.05am.

Appliances from Tain, Dornoch and Invergordon attended the scene, using a hose reel jet and covering jet to tackle the flames.

The stop message came back at 5.36am and fire crews left the scene at 7.50am.

Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the property, but there were no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the force will launch a joint investigation with the fire service into the cause of the blaze.

She said : ““Officers received a report of a fire at Mansfield Estate in Tain at around 4.10am on Monday October 3.

“There were no reports of any injuries and joint investigation with be carried out with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause.”