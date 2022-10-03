Investigation launched after early morning blaze at house in Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investigation launched after early morning blaze at house in Tain

By Lottie Hood
October 3, 2022, 6:54 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 10:46 am
Three appliances were called to reports of a house fire in Tain. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Three appliances were called to reports of a house fire in Tain. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

An investigation has been launched into an early-morning house fire in Tain.

Three crews were sent to the terraced property on Mansfield Estate at about 4.05am.

Appliances from Tain, Dornoch and Invergordon attended the scene, using a hose reel jet and covering jet to tackle the flames.

The stop message came back at 5.36am and fire crews left the scene at 7.50am.

Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the property, but there were no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the force will launch a joint investigation with the fire service into the cause of the blaze.

She said : ““Officers received a report of a fire at Mansfield Estate in Tain at around 4.10am on Monday October 3.

“There were no reports of any injuries and joint investigation with be carried out with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause.”

