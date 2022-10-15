Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as ‘unexplained’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The death of a woman found in a house in Macduff is being treated as “unexplained”.

Police were called to a property in the King Edward Court area of the Aberdeenshire town at around 7.45pm on Friday.

A woman was found dead upon their arrival.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing into the cause.

Police tape and a police car could be seen at the property on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.45 pm on Friday October 14, police were called to an address in King Edward Court, Macduff, where a woman was found deceased.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of her death which at this time police are treating as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”