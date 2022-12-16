Are you ready to look for Scottish Christmas gifts for under the tree?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas is right around the corner and it’s time to get started with finding the perfect presents for your loved ones.

Are you feeling a little stuck and unsure what to get for people? No fear, McCalls Highlandwear is here to help with a gift-guide to inspire you.

Are you ready to feel inspired by these beautiful Scottish Christmas gifts?

Scottish Christmas gift ideas

Do you want to get someone a special, Scottish Christmas gift? If so, you have come to the right place.

McCalls offer a wide range of sets to purchase from bath sets to hip-flask sets. All of which have a Highland-theme to them. The beauty of these gifts is they are completely unique to Scotland.

Silver Pride bear Hamish

This adorable little guy would make the perfect Scottish Christmas gift for the younger people in your life. This plush little teddy bear will be sure to light up someone’s Christmas morning.

This little bear is made from McCalls exclusive Silver Pride of Scotland range of tartan, our Hamish Bear stands at 12″ tall in a traditional Phillimore, sporran and feathered bonnet.

This would make the perfect Scottish Christmas gift for someone and can be purchased on the McCalls website.

Granite Pride hip flask set

Now this one goes out to all of your friends and family who love a little festive tipple. This set is adorned with McCalls signature Granite Pride tartan.

Wouldn’t this just make the perfect Scottish Christmas gift for someone special in your life? The set includes a hip flask, funnel and collapsible cup. The item comes all boxed up so it is easy for you to wrap up.

The hip flask set is available for purchase online or in any of McCalls stores.

Scottish wild Raspberry candle

This one is for all the relaxation lovers in your life. Because don’t we all know someone who loves to unwind with a lit candle!

So why not treat someone to this lovely Scottish wild Raspberry candle?

This candle will fill your home with the delicious scent of wild raspberries, which are a very popular berry to eat and grow in the Highlands.

Are you ready to buy this Scottish wild Raspberry candle?

Shave kit

This Juniper & Lime shave kit is the ideal gift for those people in your life who like to groom their beards. We all know somebody who does this.

This gift set includes a contemporary handwoven wash bag, a traveling shaving soap in a weighty glass jar (175g), and a cruelty-free pure bristle shaving brush.

The tweed wash bags are hand-stitched and long-lasting. Ideal for containing toiletries. Finished in a stylish contemporary tweed of our colours, inspired by the Scottish landscape and seasons. Lined with waterproof fabric to protect from spills.

Black Watch modern tartan scarf

As the weather continues to get colder, a high-quality wool scarf is an absolute necessity.

This tartan lambswool scarf was made in Scotland at Selkirk Mill in the Scottish Borders.

The 100% pure lambswool means these scarves are lightweight, super soft and perfect for keeping warm on those cold winter days and guarding your neck from the brisk winds of autumn and spring.

The Black Watch tartan scarf can be the perfect personal gift, whether you decide to pick a family tartan or hand picking a style unique for them

To find more uniquely Scottish Christmas gifts, head to the McCalls website.