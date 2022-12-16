Are you ready to look for Scottish Christmas gifts for under the tree?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Are you ready to look for Scottish Christmas gifts for under the tree?

By In partnership with McCall's
December 16, 2022, 9:00 am
A tartan Scottish Christmas gift decoration on a tree.
Are you ready to search for the perfect Scottish Christmas gifts with McCall's?

Christmas is right around the corner and it’s time to get started with finding the perfect presents for your loved ones.

Are you feeling a little stuck and unsure what to get for people? No fear, McCalls Highlandwear is here to help with a gift-guide to inspire you.

Are you ready to feel inspired by these beautiful Scottish Christmas gifts?

Scottish Christmas gift ideas

Do you want to get someone a special, Scottish Christmas gift? If so, you have come to the right place.

McCalls offer a wide range of sets to purchase from bath sets to hip-flask sets. All of which have a Highland-theme to them. The beauty of these gifts is they are completely unique to Scotland.

Silver Pride bear Hamish

This adorable little guy would make the perfect Scottish Christmas gift for the younger people in your life. This plush little teddy bear will be sure to light up someone’s Christmas morning.

A little plush teddy bear dressed in black that you can buy for the perfect Scottish Christmas gift.
This Silver Pride bear Hamish can be purchased for Christmas.

This little bear is made from McCalls exclusive Silver Pride of Scotland range of tartan, our Hamish Bear stands at 12″ tall in a traditional Phillimore, sporran and feathered bonnet.

This would make the perfect Scottish Christmas gift for someone and can be purchased on the McCalls website.

Granite Pride hip flask set

Now this one goes out to all of your friends and family who love a little festive tipple. This set is adorned with McCalls signature Granite Pride tartan.

The McCall's granite pride hip flask set laid out, the ultimate Scottish Christmas gift.
The McCalls Granite Pride hip flask set laid out, the ultimate Scottish Christmas gift.

Wouldn’t this just make the perfect Scottish Christmas gift for someone special in your life? The set includes a hip flask, funnel and collapsible cup. The item comes all boxed up so it is easy for you to wrap up.

The hip flask set is available for purchase online or in any of McCalls stores.

Scottish wild Raspberry candle

This one is for all the relaxation lovers in your life. Because don’t we all know someone who loves to unwind with a lit candle!

So why not treat someone to this lovely Scottish wild Raspberry candle?

A McCall's wild Raspberry scented candle, which is a perfect Christmas present.
Wouldn’t a scented Raspberry candle be the perfect Scottish Christmas gift?

This candle will fill your home with the delicious scent of wild raspberries, which are a very popular berry to eat and grow in the Highlands.

Are you ready to buy this Scottish wild Raspberry candle?

Shave kit

This Juniper & Lime shave kit is the ideal gift for those people in your life who like to groom their beards. We all know somebody who does this.

McCall's shave kit displayed, an ideal set of Scottish Christmas gifts.
The shave kit is a beautiful set of Scottish Christmas gifts.

This gift set includes a contemporary handwoven wash bag, a traveling shaving soap in a weighty glass jar (175g), and a cruelty-free pure bristle shaving brush.

The tweed wash bags are hand-stitched and long-lasting. Ideal for containing toiletries. Finished in a stylish contemporary tweed of our colours, inspired by the Scottish landscape and seasons. Lined with waterproof fabric to protect from spills.

Black Watch modern tartan scarf

As the weather continues to get colder, a high-quality wool scarf is an absolute necessity.

This tartan lambswool scarf was made in Scotland at Selkirk Mill in the Scottish Borders.

A Black Watch tartan scarf could be the perfect Scottish Christmas gift.
A Black Watch tartan scarf could be the perfect Scottish Christmas gift.

The 100% pure lambswool means these scarves are lightweight, super soft and perfect for keeping warm on those cold winter days and guarding your neck from the brisk winds of autumn and spring.

The Black Watch tartan scarf can be the perfect personal gift, whether you decide to pick a family tartan or hand picking a style unique for them

To find more uniquely Scottish Christmas gifts, head to the McCalls website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from

Over 1,300 people were admitted to hospital with Covid over the festive period. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Christmas Covid surge in patient numbers in NHS Grampian and Highland hospitals
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
Covid-19 infections in Northern Ireland have increased significantly in the last month (PA)
‘Significant increase’ in Covid-19 infections in Northern Ireland
Clare Dwyer brings more than 14 years’ experience in finance, insurance and banking to her role at VT Wealth.
Mortgage expert joins north-east financial planning specialists
Glynn Purnell is coming to Aberdeen to cook at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Glynn Purnell
UK Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell to co-host Brummie Burns Supper at Aberdeen restaurant
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Eye witness account by former Journal's reporter of Queen Elizabeth opening Sydney Opera House Picture shows; FEATURE IMAGE. SYDNEY. Supplied by DCT DESIGN/SHUTTERSTOCK/TOM MACKAY Date; 20/10/1973
How a former Aberdeen Journals reporter witnessed a drama around the late Queen in…
Dust off the cobwebs with a trip to the mountains. Image: Kris Miller / DC Thomson
Five things to do this weekend: Ceilidhs, exhibitions and hitting the slopes
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Pop along to these wonderful indoor attractions. Credit: Shutterstock.
12 indoor activities in Aberdeen, Inverness and Moray to brush off the winter chill
Angela Hill with baby Georgia, who needed a lot of support when she was born. Image: The Archie Foundation
‘I was heartbroken when I saw how fragile she looked’: Georgia, 3, diagnosed with…

Most Read

1
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
2
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
5
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
6
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
7
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
Roderick Augusto has not been seen for more than a week.
Missing Carlisle man named by police following massive coastguard search in Caithness
10
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Man missing from Lossiemouth traced safe and well

More from Press and Journal

shetland
Free breakfasts to be made available to more than 1,400 pupils in Shetland
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge closed due to police incident
Marie Harrower has joined the campaign to add Braille to food packaging. Image: Sight Scotland & Sight Scotland Veterans.
'What would people with sight think if labels were removed?': Blind Oban physiotherapist joins…
Donna Janse Van Rensburg (pictured right), 44, and Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of New County Hotel fire in Perth
A couple 70-acre woodlands have been planted in Scotland in memory of Queen Elizabeth. Image: Lorne Gill/ SNH
Speyside landowners honour Queen Elizabeth with 70-acre 'living legacy' with others encouraged to take…
Declan Glass has returned to Cove Rangers. Image: DC Thomson/ Scott Baxter
Declan Glass delighted to be back for second loan spell at 'special place' Cove…
A whale caught on a rope on the sea bed. Image: SMASS and Shetland Dive Club.
Simple solution found to reduce number of whales getting caught in fishing gear
Prince Charles With Prince William And Prince Harry
Harry details fight with William during salmon fishing trip to River Spey in new…
The new super-school will be built next to Fraserburgh Academy. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh Academy nets grant for library project focused on anti-racism and football
Burghead Post Office
'Many will be concerned': Burghead post office set to close until another retailer is…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented