12 Charities of Christmas – We Too

By Presented by Trinity Centre
December 13, 2022, 9:00 am
It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day One…

We Too!

Trinity Centre elf school raising money for We Too! charity.
Trinity Centre is currently running its Elf School in partnership with We Too!

Originally named “Me Too!”, the We Too! Aberdeen charity was founded in the summer of 2015 by a local parent, frustrated with the fragmentation of information in Aberdeen City and Shire when looking for activities for her disabled son.

The idea was to produce a free, quarterly ‘What’s On’ guide for her community. WeToo! also offers peer support through ‘WeToo! & You’, a monthly children’s ‘WeToo! Club’ and a school holiday programme.

WeToo! also delivers bespoke ASN training to organisations as well as a six week parent course, ‘So my child’s autistic – what’s next?’ and a six week sibling course, ‘So my sibling is autistic – so what?’

You can support or donate to WeToo!  via its Just Giving page.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

The Trinity Shopping Centre

Trinity Centre at Christmas
Christmas has arrived at Trinity Centre, which is raising money for We Too!

The Trinity Shopping Centre is proud of the relationship it has built with We Too! over the last five years. The centre believes the work they do to support parents and families with additional support needs its fabulous.

At Trinity Centre, the team have seen first-hand the way We too! benefits people of Aberdeen city and shire.

Whether it’s through the Trinity’s Elf School or We Too!’s summer of fun programs,  this relationship has continued to build. This summer saw the opening of WeToo’s parent/care centre in Trinity Centre, where parents and carers are welcome to enjoy the sensory corner while getting some advice from the team.

A spokesperson for Trinity Centre said: “We are currently running our Elf School up to the 18th of December in partnership with We Too!.

“It’s a special Christmas event that creates a bit of magic for the children, encouraging them to be creative while enjoying themselves, and 100% of the money raised from the event goes to We Too!, which will be invested back into the unit to help enhance the parent care centre.  We look forward to welcoming this year’s graduates.”

Find out more about Christmas at Trinity Centre.

