12 Charities of Christmas – Cairns Counselling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

12 Charities of Christmas – Cairns Counselling

By Presented by Cairns Counselling
December 15, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 11:21 am
12 Days of Christmas article header day 3

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 3….

Cairns Counselling

Cairns Counselling is a well-respected, Aberdeen-based mental health charity, which has provided accessible, professional counselling by voluntary donation to people in Aberdeen and the locality since 1994.

Talking to one of their trained counsellors can help people experiencing a range of issues, including depression, anxiety, and trauma, to discuss how they are feeling and bring a level of understanding that reduces levels of distress or unhappiness.

Staff at Cairns Counselling.
Cairns Counselling staff.

Claire Moggach, Service Manager, says: “Cairns Counselling has endured an extremely challenging period over the last couple of years, during which the pandemic has dramatically worsened the local mental health crisis and we have seen our counselling waiting list increase significantly.”

Susan Will, Funding Coordinator, adds: “Our charity has experienced a huge drop in donations due to the devastating financial impacts of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis. When people donate to Cairns Counselling, they are enabling us to provide vital, accessible mental health support to anyone in need.”

Cairns Counselling logo
Cairns Counselling is a mental health charity.

Please donate here and give our mental health charity a boost at our busiest time of year. Any companies or groups interested in fundraising for Cairns Counselling can get in touch by emailing funding@cairnscounselling.org.uk.

Cairns Counselling would like to wish you a Merry Christmas.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from

Shares jumped in London on Friday. (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE hits highest level for more than two years as miners lead the way
Aslef members on the picket line (Aaron Chown/PA)
Train operating companies offer two-year pay deal to drivers’ union
Tesco will update shareholders on its latest trading (Tesco/PA)
Tesco and Sainsbury’s to announce Christmas sales performance
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Barclay ‘keen’ to speak with nurses’ union but no direct response to 10% offer
Ms Coates has built Bet365 into a multi-billion pound business over the last two decades (Alex Severn/Bet365/PA)
Bet365 boss Denise Coates takes home more than £200m despite big pay cut
Clare Dwyer brings more than 14 years’ experience in finance, insurance and banking to her role at VT Wealth.
Mortgage expert joins north-east financial planning specialists
Shell's Nelson platform
Shell expects £1.7bn hit from UK and EU windfall tax
Speaking from the picket line at Euston Station on Friday, Mick Lynch said that the Government is trying to “close down” the unions with the new legislation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Proposed strike legislation shows Government is losing argument – Mick Lynch
Figures show activity in the UK’s construction sector fell at the fastest rate since May 2020 last month (Rui Vieira/ PA)
Builders deflated as construction sector shrinks
Topps Tiles has come under pressure from a main shareholder seeking to oust its chairman (Topps Tiles/PA)
Topps Tiles urges investors not to oust chairman as boardroom row continues

Most Read

1
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge closed due to police incident
2
Donna Janse Van Rensburg (pictured right), 44, and Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of New County Hotel fire in Perth
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
5
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
6
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
7
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
8
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
9
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
10
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan
Rosie MacDonald of the Beauly Community Council with the remains of the 800-year-old tree. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Could there be new life for Beauly's fallen 800-year-old wych elm tree?
Julia and Karla try out Xoko in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Does XOKO in Inverness serve the best cinnamon rolls in the Highlands? We put…
The overwhelming majority of people who took part in our poll say the A96 should be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers' poll
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
Jon Reid is among those who have made Nuart an international success.
Big Interview: Jon Reid is passionate about Nuart and turning Aberdeen into an international…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay confirms disciplined players will return to Ross County squad to face Livingston
A year on... Aberdeen potter AJ Simpson with their winner's trophy from The Great Pottery Throw Down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Watch: Still smashing it... AJ Simpson a year on from Great Pottery Throw Down…
Union terrace gardens revamp
Readers' letters: Union Terrace Gardens revamp is a 'mistake', free school meals and the…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Holmes demanded police look at a pic of his diarrhoea as justification for now paying for his meal Picture shows; Jonathon Holmes / Spice Tandoori. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / Google Street View Date; Unknown
Look at how bad it is: Fine for man who flagged down police after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented