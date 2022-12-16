12 Charities of Christmas – The Buchan Giving Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

12 Charities of Christmas – The Buchan Giving Tree

By Presented by The Arc Cinema
December 16, 2022, 9:00 am
12 Christmas charities article header day 4

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 4….

The Buchan Giving Tree

The Buchan Giving Tree, in Peterhead, was founded by Shona Watson, 18 years ago. She went from delivering 20 gifts in the first year, to over 4,000 gifts last Christmas.
Today the organisation helps people kit out their homes, provides food, clothes and necessary furniture for those who are struggling.

The Buchan Giving Tree logo
The Buchan Giving Tree.

The organisation’s home is Drummers Corner in Peterhead, and is open Tuesdays and Thursday 6-8pm, for dropping off items. It is also open to the public on Saturdays, from 10am-1pm. To find out more about Buchan Giving Tree, or find ways that you can help, visit The Buchan Giving Tree Facebook page.

The Arc Cinema

The Arc Cinema in Peterhead, is delighted to shine a light and show support to the Buchan Giving Tree, a local Peterhead charity.

The cinema features five screens, luxurious Leather seats, with huge legroom, digital laser projection and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound.

The Arc Cinema logo.
The Arc Cinema is located in the heart of Peterhead.

The Arc Cinema Manager, Laura Daramola says: “I chose to highlight this local charity, as they help families and individuals throughout the year, and help give children, gifts at Christmas. With the Cost of Living crisis, most of us are struggling just now, so it’s really good that essential charities like this exist. And they deserve to be recognised for the amazing work they do in our community.”

The Arc Cinema would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from

Diana Moran will feature in the anniversary special (John Phillips/PA)
Diana Moran and Debbie Rix to return for BBC Breakfast 40th anniversary
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec share details of ‘brutal’ new I’m A Celebrity all-star series
Tom Hanks (left) with his son, Truman Hanks (Ian West/PA)
Tom Hanks reveals acting advice he gave his son ahead of their new film…
Tom Bradby during a concert hosted by Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale in Kensington Palace Gardens, London (Tabatha Fireman/PA)
Who are the media figures Harry has spoken to ahead of the publication of…
entertainment quiz aberdeen
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Glynn Purnell is coming to Aberdeen to cook at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Glynn Purnell
UK Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell to co-host Brummie Burns Supper at Aberdeen restaurant
Dust off the cobwebs with a trip to the mountains. Image: Kris Miller / DC Thomson
Five things to do this weekend: Ceilidhs, exhibitions and hitting the slopes
Meryl Williams appeared on The Traitors (BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells/PA)
Traitors star Meryl Williams hopes to challenge misconceptions around dwarfism
The Duke of Sussex has spoken out again over the alleged confrontation between himself and his brother, the Prince of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Harry saw ‘the red mist’ in his brother during alleged physical confrontation
Brendan Fraser accepts the spotlight award for “The Whale” at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Brendan Fraser among honourees at 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Most Read

1
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
2
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
5
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
6
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
7
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
Roderick Augusto has not been seen for more than a week.
Missing Carlisle man named by police following massive coastguard search in Caithness
10
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Man missing from Lossiemouth traced safe and well

More from Press and Journal

Over 1,300 people were admitted to hospital with Covid over the festive period. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Christmas Covid surge in patient numbers in NHS Grampian and Highland hospitals
shetland
Free breakfasts to be made available to more than 1,400 pupils in Shetland
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge closed due to police incident
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
Marie Harrower has joined the campaign to add Braille to food packaging. Image: Sight Scotland & Sight Scotland Veterans.
'What would people with sight think if labels were removed?': Blind Oban physiotherapist joins…
Donna Janse Van Rensburg (pictured right), 44, and Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of New County Hotel fire in Perth
A couple 70-acre woodlands have been planted in Scotland in memory of Queen Elizabeth. Image: Lorne Gill/ SNH
Speyside landowners honour Queen Elizabeth with 70-acre 'living legacy' with others encouraged to take…
Declan Glass has returned to Cove Rangers. Image: DC Thomson/ Scott Baxter
Declan Glass delighted to be back for second loan spell at 'special place' Cove…
A whale caught on a rope on the sea bed. Image: SMASS and Shetland Dive Club.
Simple solution found to reduce number of whales getting caught in fishing gear
Prince Charles With Prince William And Prince Harry
Harry details fight with William during salmon fishing trip to River Spey in new…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented