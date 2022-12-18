12 Charities of Christmas – CFine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 6….

CFine

CFine improves health and wellbeing and the environment, tackles poverty and builds resilience through a range of support and services for and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in North East Scotland.

This year, CFine has issued some tips to help you get through the cost of living crisis, and to help you try to reduce your spending on food.

Meal Prep

Planning and preparing your meals in advance can help you save a lot of money. This is because you are only doing one food shop per week, and you are not doing food shops every few days.

You can freeze food as well, which will also help save you some money in the long run. Sticking to a plan and a shopping list means you can keep a regular budget.

Set a weekly budget

This also may seem simple but can be very effective. Think of it like a challenge. For example, setting yourself a £50 per week budget and seeing what meals you can make in this. Finding inexpensive and creative alternatives can be fun, and this will in turn, help to ease some financial stress.

Shop in the reduced section

The reduced section in supermarkets can be a goldmine – if you’re willing to scour through. Try and go later on in the day so that supermarkets have had the chance to dish out the yellow labels. Things like meat can be bought far cheaper, and even if you don’t want to use it right away, can be frozen. Forward planning can help.

Shop around

Try and shop around a few different supermarkets. Some things will be cheaper in different places. This may seem time-consuming, but can save you a lot of money and in turn, help relieve some financial stress.

Stock up on tinned foods

Tinned foods are far cheaper than some alternatives. Stocking up your store cupboard with canned food can help you save money in the long run. You can get anything from vegetables to chopped tomatoes. With a longer use-by date, you can save with confidence.

It’s OK to use your foodbank

It is okay to ask for help and use your foodbank if you need to. There is no shame or embarrassment in this. You should not have to suffer in silence and you should not have to go without food.

There are also other options than just using a foodbank. Community food distribution centres are also great. This works by communities receiving surplus food from the food industry, then dishing it out to the local people. This can be in places such as churches and local community centres.

Remember, you should not have to go without basics such as food. Remember to take care of yourself and always ask for help if you need it.

CFine offers services based in Aberdeen and reaching across the North of Scotland, from Laurencekirk to Shetland.