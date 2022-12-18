12 Charities of Christmas – CFine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

12 Charities of Christmas – CFine

Presented byCFine
December 18, 2022, 9:00 am
12 charities of Christmas article header day six

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 6….

CFine

CFine improves health and wellbeing and the environment, tackles poverty and builds resilience through a range of support and services for and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in North East Scotland.

This year, CFine has issued some tips to help you get through the cost of living crisis, and to help you try to reduce your spending on food.

Woman food shopping
Here are some top tips to saving costs on food shopping.

Meal Prep

Planning and preparing your meals in advance can help you save a lot of money. This is because you are only doing one food shop per week, and you are not doing food shops every few days.

You can freeze food as well, which will also help save you some money in the long run. Sticking to a plan and a shopping list means you can keep a regular budget.

Set a weekly budget

This also may seem simple but can be very effective. Think of it like a challenge. For example, setting yourself a £50 per week budget and seeing what meals you can make in this. Finding inexpensive and creative alternatives can be fun, and this will in turn, help to ease some financial stress.

Shop in the reduced section

The reduced section in supermarkets can be a goldmine – if you’re willing to scour through. Try and go later on in the day so that supermarkets have had the chance to dish out the yellow labels. Things like meat can be bought far cheaper, and even if you don’t want to use it right away, can be frozen. Forward planning can help.

Shop around

Try and shop around a few different supermarkets. Some things will be cheaper in different places. This may seem time-consuming, but can save you a lot of money and in turn, help relieve some financial stress.

Stock up on tinned foods

Tinned foods are far cheaper than some alternatives. Stocking up your store cupboard with canned food can help you save money in the long run. You can get anything from vegetables to chopped tomatoes. With a longer use-by date, you can save with confidence.

It’s OK to use your foodbank

It is okay to ask for help and use your foodbank if you need to. There is no shame or embarrassment in this.  You should not have to suffer in silence and you should not have to go without food.

There are also other options than just using a foodbank. Community food distribution centres are also great. This works by communities receiving surplus food from the food industry, then dishing it out to the local people. This can be in places such as churches and local community centres.

Remember, you should not have to go without basics such as food. Remember to take care of yourself and always ask for help if you need it.

CFine offers services based in Aberdeen and reaching across the North of Scotland, from Laurencekirk to Shetland.

