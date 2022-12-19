12 Charities of Christmas – Instant Neighbour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 7….

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Instant Neighbour

Instant Neighbour, a very worthwhile local charity, has been running for 35 years and aims to make Aberdeen and the Shire poverty free. This charity supports individuals and families who are struggling to set up home through donations of clothing, re-used furniture and other essentials to ensure a safe and happy living environment.

Much of the support offered has been made possible through initiatives including the Giving Tree, a project that follows the belief that ‘no child should be without a gift at Christmas’. This appeal is well received by the general public and local businesses who help to make it possible for the children of families in difficult situations to be given a gift at Christmas.

Another of Instant Neighbour’s initiatives is the Food Bank appeal which Albyn School donates to at the beginning of each year. Through these food donations, Instant Neighbour is able to provide emergency food parcels for families and individuals with much needed supplies.

Donations aren’t the only driver behind the success of Instant Neighbour’s initiatives. It’s also the volunteers who are hugely important in the running of this fantastic charity.

How can you help? Now, more than ever, is an important time to help where you can.

Find out how to donate food, items, your time and money today.

Albyn School

Albyn School has been very happy to support Instant Neighbour for many years now with their wonderful initiative in helping those on low incomes trying to find their feet during very difficult times who, without this support, would not manage otherwise.

Every Christmas, the tickets literally fly off the school’s Giving Tree and very generous donations of gifts for different ages of children and young people are given as well as large amounts of food donations for the Food Bank in January from across the Nursery, Lower and Upper Schools and the wider Albyn School Community.

The school looks forward to continuing its support for Instant Neighbour and hopes that others can recognise the incredible amount of hard work that this worthy charity does in improving the lives of those who are really struggling in the City and Shire.

Learn more about this extraordinary independent school in Aberdeen today.

Albyn School wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas.