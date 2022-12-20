12 Charities of Christmas – Highland BlindCraft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 Charities of Christmas – Highland BlindCraft

By Presented by Planit Scotland
December 20, 2022, 9:00 am
It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 8….

Highland BlindCraft

Highland BlindCraft is a renowned supplier of mattresses, beds and headboards – handmade to the highest standard in its factory in Inverness. As a charity and social enterprise, the firm has provided training and employment opportunities to individuals living with disabilities across the Highlands for over 140 years.

Each mattress, divan and headboard is made in its Inverness city centre workshop by a team of highly skilled craftspeople – each living with a disability. Not only are these products of the highest quality, but they are also competitively priced – meaning that consumers do not need to break the bank to pick up a local, handmade product.
Originally set up to help blind Highland residents, Highland BlindCraft now opens its doors to anyone willing to work.

Highland BlindCraft play an important role in the community.

Paid jobs and training are given to people with a wide range of disabilities, not just those with visual and auditory impairments. Highland BlindCraft also provides training in other life skills – including IT, numeracy and literacy – to develop knowledge and confidence in its team. The charity hopes that, in time, those receiving this training can progress into unsupported employment.

Head to the Highland BlindCraft website to find out more.

From December 28 to January 31, customers can enjoy 20% off all handcrafted standard and bespoke beds and mattresses using the code COMFY20.

Planit Scotland

Planit Scotland is a team of outsourced experts based in Inverness and Aberdeen, providing award-winning marketing support across the UK and Europe. The team specialises in online advertising and SEO, PR, organic and paid-for social media, copywriting, email marketing, web development, design and print, and business development.

Managing Director, Cecilia Grigor, said: “Highland BlindCraft provides amazing opportunities for those living with disabilities in the Highlands to find employment and gain access to training that will help them throughout their lives. Not only that, but their products are of exceptional quality. We’re proud to support Highland BlindCraft and the incredible things they do for the community.”

To learn more, head to Planit Scotland’s website.

