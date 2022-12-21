12 Charities of Christmas – Samaritans Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 9….

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Samaritans Aberdeen

The Aberdeen branch of Samaritans opened in 1960, and since then has helped provide emotional support to those in distress across Grampian and beyond. They offer a safe, confidential place where you can talk about your feelings without judgement. You don’t have to be having suicidal thoughts to talk to them. If you are in emotional turmoil for any reason, they will listen.

The Samaritans branch at Aberdeen is supported by nearly 90 volunteers of all ages and from all walk of life. They might all see life differently but are bonded together by the fact that they all believe in Samaritans value and their mission that fewer people die by suicide.

The underlying principles of Samaritans, and the ones that make the service successful and respected are that, they make sure that they deliver a confidential, non- judgemental service , they listen without interrupting or advice giving and they give people the space to make decisions about their own lives.

Picking up the phone when someone calls could potentially save someone’s life. This winter Samaritans are expecting over 25,000 calls. These calls can happen anytime of the day, but the majority of their calls come in the evening and night when people feel at their most vulnerable.

You can donate to the Aberdeen Branch to show support. Even a one off £5 donation can help the Samaritans continue to support people struggling to cope over the festive period. Text ABSAMS TO 70085 to donate £5. Texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message.

The volunteers at Aberdeen Samaritans would like to thank everyone for their kind support to this cause and send their warm wishes to everyone over the festive period. If you feel you are struggling you can call Samaritans for free on 116 123 (it won’t show up on phone bills) day or night.