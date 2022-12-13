6 simple ways to keep well and avoid being sick this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winter is a time when colds, flu, Norovirus and respiratory infections can all spread more easily. Here are 6 simple steps to follow to help prevent winter illnesses and stay safe and healthy.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

NHS Grampian is encouraging everybody to help stop the spread of winter illnesses.

Cold weather can make some health problems worse and even lead to serious complications, especially if you’re 65 or older, or if you have a long-term health condition.

How does one prevent winter illnesses? Here are simple tips to make sure you’ll stay well this season:

6 easy ways to prevent winter illnesses:

1. Take your vitamin D

During the winter months, people in Scotland are unable to get enough sunlight and vitamin D, which is important to improve bone and muscle health. That’s why it’s essential to take the recommended daily dosage of 10 micrograms of vitamin D, especially for those who are at higher risk for vitamin D deficiency. They include pregnant and breastfeeding women, children under five years old as well as people who low or no exposure to the sun.

The good news is there are free vitamins and supplements available to these at-risk groups. Ask your midwife, health visitor or family nurse for information.

Find out more about the importance of Vitamin D.

2. Get vaccinated

COVID-19 has not gone away. The COVID-19 vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your previous doses of the vaccine, giving you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Flu vaccines are now also being offered to eligible groups. The flu vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine. Because of the restrictions under the coronavirus pandemic, during the last few winters there hasn’t been much flu circulating, but we’re expecting higher levels this year as more people return to their places of work and they mix more in social groups. Every year millions of people, including children and those at risk, get this seasonal vaccine to help protect them from getting seriously ill from flu. It also helps protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

Check your eligibility and find out how to get your vaccine.

3. Know the proper way to sneeze, cough

Use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough to help stop the spread of germs. Make sure to throw your used tissues in the bin. If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your elbow, and not your hands. However, remember to wash your hands afterwards.

4. Wash your hands regularly

Handwashing is one of the simplest and most important things we can do to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to other people. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after sneezing and coughing, after using the bathroom and right before eating.

5. Make it a habit to clean your surroundings

Did you know that the cold virus can live on hard surfaces like light switches and TV remote controls for 24 hours? To prevent sickness from spreading, disinfect surfaces at home and at work on a regular basis. Use an anti-bacterial cleaner then wash all cleaning cloths straight away. For clothes, towels and beddings, wast them at higher temperatures to kill germs. To clean mops, soak their heads in a solution of bleach and water for 15-20 minutes.

6. If you feel unwell, stay home

People who feel unwell should stay home at least 24 hours after their fever has gone to avoid spreading viruses to others. For sickness and diarrhea, that’s 48 hours.

If a person doesn’t have a fever, it’s best to avoid going out at least four to five days after the onset of flu symptoms. Those with the flu are most contagious during the first three days of their illness.

For further information on how to keep, well, warm and safe this winter see NHS Grampian’s Winter Booklet.