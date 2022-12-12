Everything you need to know for gifting this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Everything you need to know for gifting this Christmas

By In partnership with Celebrations of Turriff
December 12, 2022, 11:22 am
Christmas gift ideas for the family
We all want inspiration for the perfect Christmas gift.

As Christmas draws near our thoughts are filled with what to get for family and friends.

But choosing just the right present for each person can sometimes be a tricky process.

So we’ve teamed up with Celebrations of Turriff to offer you some gift inspiration this festive season from the extensive ranges at their store.

A Celebration of Christmas gift ideas

What do you get for the man who has everything?

Travel toiletries set
Toiletries sets have become increasingly popular with men.

Well, if he enjoys a tipple then a set of dram glasses might be an idea. Or perhaps some large wine goblets to make a toast over the turkey with.

Grooming products are also increasingly popular with men.

Robert Stephen, managing director at Celebrations of Turriff, says: “We’ve got men’s grooming kits with items such as beard oil, balms and hair wax. We also have the favourites such as socks, slippers and aftershave.”

Another idea might be some trendy clothing, such as the popular Weird Fish range which includes shirts, fleeces, hoodies, t-shirts, jeans and trousers.

Inspiring Christmas gifts for her

Scottish Fine Soaps
Scottish Fine Soaps make for a great gift.

For women jewellery is the perfect way to let them know you care. Necklaces, bracelets and earrings from brands such as Joma and Sheila Fleet are sure to be met with a smile on Christmas Day.

Other accessories that will add a touch of style to your festive offering include luxury handbags and chic scarves which come in a range of patterns and materials.

And for those little extras toiletries will always be a popular choice with face creams, hand creams and popular lines such as Scottish Fine Soaps.

Sparking creativity in kids

Lego set
Lego continues to be a favourite with kids.

The range of toys available to children these days is huge. But something that can help fire their imagination is a great way to go.

Classics such as Lego continue to inspire creativity in the younger generation. Meanwhile, little ones who want to create their own worlds can also look to ranges like Bruder for all manner of toy trucks, cars, equipment and action figures.

Ranges such as Top Model and TY Toys offer dolls, accessories and collectible cuddly toys for a spot of make believe.

And if you really want to get your child’s brain cells firing then there’s the perennial favourite – the jigsaw.

Sprucing up the home this Christmas

Denby Pottery bowl and plates
Denby pottery can be a stylish addition to your tableware.

If you’re buying for someone who wants to spruce up their home then there’s a range of ideas to consider.

Classic pottery pieces from brands such as Wrendale and Denby will add a touch of panache to any table. Or you can indulge someone’s culinary skills with items from soup pots and pans to roasting dishes and carving blocks.

Christmas gifts with a twist

Edge sculpture of an iguana
Edge Sculpture can add flair to your home.

If you’re looking for something a bit different this Christmas then maybe try Edge Sculptures.

These elegant and often quirky pieces can add a touch of style to any room.

There are animal sculptures as well as masks, figures and busts crafted with extraordinary care and flair. They make for a truly novel gift.

A store with its heart in the community

Celebrations of Turriff is a family-owned business that has been a focal point of the Aberdeenshire community since 1994. Its offering includes extensive ranges of homeware, gifts, toys, beds, carpets and furniture, as well as a coffee parlour, restaurant and extensive parking. It’s open seven days a week and only closes on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January 1 and 2. Whether you’re looking to decorate your bedroom, revamp the lounge, stock up in the kitchen or get a great gift for friends and family, they’ll have something for you.

Robert adds: “Our store is a place where you can really make a day of it, browsing the many and varied items we sell while also enjoying a bite to eat.”

So if you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift, why not pop along to Celebrations of Turriff.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet with health care leaders in No 10 on Saturday (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Sunak to hold emergency No 10 talks in bid to ease winter care crisis
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Henry Nicholls/PA)
PM to host NHS Recovery Forum with health and care experts in Downing Street
The hospital discharge rate in England for medically fit patients has fallen to a new low (James Manning/PA)
Hospital discharge rate for medically fit patients falls to new low
Unite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute (Alamy/PA)
Unite ambulance workers to stage further strike
Julia and Karla try out Xoko in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Does XOKO in Inverness serve the best cinnamon rolls in the Highlands? We put…
Jon Reid is among those who have made Nuart an international success.
Big Interview: Jon Reid is passionate about Nuart and turning Aberdeen into an international…
Westhill Men's Shed was launched in 2013. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Watch: News Agenda: Men's Sheds are precious, but the Scottish Government is withdrawing funding…
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
NHS crisis will worsen in rural Scotland as cost-of-living crisis takes hold, warns Highland…
Over 1,300 people were admitted to hospital with Covid over the festive period. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Christmas Covid surge in patient numbers in NHS Grampian and Highland hospitals
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs

Most Read

1
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge reopens more than six hours later following police incident
2
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
5
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
6
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
7
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
8
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
9
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
10
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

More from Press and Journal

He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return - and confirms other loanees…
A seal pup was allegedly attacked by two husky-type dogs at a nature reserve.
Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh
Edward Joseph Clark has went missing. Image: Police Scotland.
59-year-old man missing from Aberdeen
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Image: Police Scotland.
'Nobody should ever go to a hotel and never go home': Tributes paid to…
The documentary is presented by BBC Alba TV anchor Mairi Rodgers. Image: BBC Alba.
BBC Alba to air new documentary based on Aberdeen's street art festival
The overall champion prize in ANM's anniversary show and sale went to Steven Smith, pictured with children Lily and Jack, and sponsor Eric Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone
Seth Gilliam walking dead teen wolf aberdeen comic con
The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf star announced for Aberdeen Comic Con
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is embarking on his final walking challenge - braving freezing conditions in just his trademark blue Speedos. Image: Nigel Keene/ Shutterstock
Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp
CR0040475 Katrina Macarthur - Inverurie Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Aberdeen and Northern Marts anniversary show and sale of store cattle. Friday, January 6, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Strong trade kicks off 2023 at Thainstone
Golden Eagle platform. Image: CNOOC
MPs warn of risk posed by Chinese North Sea investments

Editor's Picks

Most Commented