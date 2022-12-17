What’s on in Aberdeen—Add some drama to your life in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

What’s on in Aberdeen—Add some drama to your life in 2023

By In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
December 17, 2022, 9:00 am
Exterior of His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
See what's on in Aberdeen this upcoming theatre season at His Majesty's Theatre.

Looking to add some drama in your life in 2023? Aberdeen Performing Arts welcomes its 2023 season with an exciting new programme of entertainment.  Discover what’s on at Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023.

What’s on at Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023

In 2022 we saw some incredible events in Aberdeen. This year, why not treat yourself to some amazing shows. Explore the exciting drama programme at His Majesty’s Theatre across 2023. See what’s on in Aberdeen during the Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023 season.

Death Drop: Back in the Habit 23 – 28 January 2023

A gaggle of fierce nuns led by Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Cheryl Hole, Victoria Scone and River Medway are joined by drag king Louis Cyfer in this hilarious murder mystery comedy. Get ready to laugh non-stop in this nun-missable UK smash hit.

Book your chance to see Death Drop: Back in the Habit today. Tickets from £17.50.

Relatively Speaking 31 January – 4 February 2023

Liza Goddard leads the cast of Alan Ayckbourn’s uproariously funny comedy, also starring Steven (Blake’s 7, The Phantom of the Opera), Antony Eden (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Woman in Black) and Olivia Le Andersen (Johnny English Strikes Again).

Book your chance to see Relatively Speaking today. Tickets from £17.50

The Mirror Crack’d 28 February – 4 March 2023

Miss Marple returns to the stage… Starring Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden!

Book your chance to see The Mirror Crack’d today. Tickets from £14.50

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel 4 – 8 April 2023

Belinda Lang (2.4 Children), Paul Nicholas (Just Good Friends), Tessa Peake–Jones (Only Fools & Horses) and Graham Seed (The Archers) lead this amazing cast of the stage version of the amazing movie. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime.

Book your chance to see the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel today. Tickets from £23.50

The Mousetrap 12 – 17 June 203

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover that a killer is in their midst!

Now celebrating 70 years, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play.

Book your chance to see The Mousetrap today. Tickets from £20.50

The Ocean at the End of the Lane 22 – 26 August 2023

From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Coraline, Good Omens and The Sandman, comes the National Theatre’s major new stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

This thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship, is a five-star spectacular which blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten – and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Book your chance to see The Ocean at the End of the Lane today. Tickets from £17.50

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning 2 – 9 September 2023

Set in Aberdeenshire in 1897, Mina Murray recounts her encounters with the most terrifying of beasts: Dracula. With an all-women and non-binary ensemble cast we witness the addiction, intoxication, and empowerment of Mina.

Book your tickets to see Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning today. Tickets from  £12.50 (previews) 

See the full programme of What’s on in Aberdeen at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2023.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from

Whoopi Goldberg (PA)
Whoopi Goldberg: Emmett Till’s story is the epitome of what hate can look like
Dan Walker (Ian West/PA)
Dan Walker recalls living his childhood dream presenting Match Of The Day
Elvis tribute artist Brad Dashwood performed in a blue bejeweled jumpsuit (Jacob King/PA)
It’s Now Or Never for Elvis tribute artists at ‘fierce’ European Championships
The Beatles performing at the Beach Ballroom in 1963.
The Beatles endured more than one hard day's night on their north-east tour 60…
Stonehouse review
TV review: Stonehouse's juicy plot was so ludicrous and far-fetched it must be true
With excerpts from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book leaked ahead of its publication, here are the claims and revelations so far (PA Wire/PA Images)
Key points from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all autobiography
The Duke of Sussex has claimed his father was jealous of both his wife Meghan and his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
King jealous of ‘resplendent’ Meghan and overshadowed by Kate, Harry claims
Wife of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss pays tribute to husband as ‘true beacon of light’ (Alamy/PA)
Wife of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss pays tribute to husband as ‘true beacon of light’
Kris Jenner sends condolences to Tristan Thompson following death of his mother (Ian West/PA)
Kris Jenner sends condolences to Tristan Thompson following death of his mother
Jeremy Renner thanks medical staff as he prepares to spend birthday in hospital (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Renner thanks ICU staff while recovering from snowplough accident

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is: Huntly celebrate first goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2022 11h 8t
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
Three fire crews attended the incident. Image: JasperImage.
Lossiemouth residents thought they heard guns or plane crash after five cars damaged by…
Old Military Road
Diversions to continue on A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful due to rain…
Stewart Davidson of West Cortiecram, Mintlaw, with his award winning turnips. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Farmers crowned cream of the crop in RNAS fodder competition
A casting call has been made for chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Image: Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society.
Could you be the next Caractacus Potts or Truly Scrumptious? Search for Chitty Chitty…
SSEN hope to have power restored by 1pm today. Image: SSEN.
More than 1,200 Aberdeen homes left without power due to fault
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
Nature Watch: Arctic visitors that call Fraserburgh home
Promotional poster of the new book Spare is displayed in a bookstore in London. Image: Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock.
What a week: A frosty family feud and nightclub ice lollies
23 October 2021. This is from the Scottish Cup tie between Brora Rangers and Albion Rovers. PICTURE CONTENT - Ally MacDonald of Brora
Ally MacDonald hails departed Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell ahead of Keith clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented