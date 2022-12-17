What’s on in Aberdeen—Add some drama to your life in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking to add some drama in your life in 2023? Aberdeen Performing Arts welcomes its 2023 season with an exciting new programme of entertainment. Discover what’s on at Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

What’s on at Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023

In 2022 we saw some incredible events in Aberdeen. This year, why not treat yourself to some amazing shows. Explore the exciting drama programme at His Majesty’s Theatre across 2023. See what’s on in Aberdeen during the Aberdeen Performing Arts 2023 season.

Death Drop: Back in the Habit 23 – 28 January 2023

A gaggle of fierce nuns led by Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Cheryl Hole, Victoria Scone and River Medway are joined by drag king Louis Cyfer in this hilarious murder mystery comedy. Get ready to laugh non-stop in this nun-missable UK smash hit.

Book your chance to see Death Drop: Back in the Habit today. Tickets from £17.50.

Relatively Speaking 31 January – 4 February 2023

Liza Goddard leads the cast of Alan Ayckbourn’s uproariously funny comedy, also starring Steven (Blake’s 7, The Phantom of the Opera), Antony Eden (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Woman in Black) and Olivia Le Andersen (Johnny English Strikes Again).

Book your chance to see Relatively Speaking today. Tickets from £17.50

The Mirror Crack’d 28 February – 4 March 2023

Miss Marple returns to the stage… Starring Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden!

Book your chance to see The Mirror Crack’d today. Tickets from £14.50

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel 4 – 8 April 2023

Belinda Lang (2.4 Children), Paul Nicholas (Just Good Friends), Tessa Peake–Jones (Only Fools & Horses) and Graham Seed (The Archers) lead this amazing cast of the stage version of the amazing movie. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime.

Book your chance to see the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel today. Tickets from £23.50

The Mousetrap 12 – 17 June 203

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover that a killer is in their midst!

Now celebrating 70 years, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play.

Book your chance to see The Mousetrap today. Tickets from £20.50

The Ocean at the End of the Lane 22 – 26 August 2023

From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Coraline, Good Omens and The Sandman, comes the National Theatre’s major new stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

This thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship, is a five-star spectacular which blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten – and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Book your chance to see The Ocean at the End of the Lane today. Tickets from £17.50

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning 2 – 9 September 2023

Set in Aberdeenshire in 1897, Mina Murray recounts her encounters with the most terrifying of beasts: Dracula. With an all-women and non-binary ensemble cast we witness the addiction, intoxication, and empowerment of Mina.

Book your tickets to see Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning today. Tickets from £12.50 (previews)

See the full programme of What’s on in Aberdeen at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2023.