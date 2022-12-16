Orkney Harbours Masterplan updates – Drive to Net Zero continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney Harbours Masterplan updates – Drive to Net Zero continues

By In partnership with Orkney Harbours
December 16, 2022, 9:00 am
Cruise ship at Hatston Pier - image for the article about Orkney Harbour Masterplan updates – Drive to Net Zero continues
Orkney Harbours has developed a Masterplan which was launched in 2020.

Orkney Harbours are positioned to play a lead role in the drive to Net Zero with massive renewables potential that is yet to be unlocked.

The ports are in enviable, strategic locations in the north of Scotland and the surrounding seas have unique conditions which present an indigenous source of wind, wave and tidal power.

Orkney’s offshore wind offering, for both fixed and floating, is incredibly strong due to its natural capabilities alongside the recent announcement of ScotWind by Crown Estate Scotland, which provides for and strengthens its future capabilities.

Orkney Harbours has developed a Masterplan which was launched in 2020, a large part of which focuses on infrastructure to support offshore wind. It shows how Orkney can act as a hub for the whole life cycle of windfarm development from assembly, installation, marshalling, operations and maintenance through to decommissioning.

However, progress doesn’t happen overnight. Those developing floating wind opportunities need to book port infrastructure well in advance of the start of windfarm installation.

Gas Operations in Scapa Flow Orkney Harbours
Orkney will become world-leading innovation centre.

Wind has shaped our islands over eons, sculpting and adapting the land. Its incredible power has driven people to us and turned us into the adventurous, forward-looking community we are today, says Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours. “Now it will drive on to power our future. And we are ready to harness that powerful song and let it sing across all four winds!

Our Masterplan sets out the blueprint for the future of Orkney and the winds of change that shape it. State-of-the-art developments at Scapa and Hatston will make Orkney a world-leading innovation centre, supporting the needs of the renewables sector now and into the future,” added Paul.

What does this really mean for Orkney and our community?

Worker at Orkney Harbour - Marine team servicing liner
Orkney is evolving into a more prosperous place to work and live.

Plans may take years to form but the benefits will be enjoyed and appreciated by generations to come. The Masterplan has been created with the local community at its heart, outlining a journey towards better opportunities, safeguarding existing jobs as well as creating new roles.

It is an ambitious blueprint that provides a framework for the long-term future of the island. Greater investment, more skilled jobs, better opportunities, the list goes on – but they’re all designed to allow Orkney to evolve again into a more prosperous place to work and live.

In preparation for this Orkney has identified that it needs to construct new port infrastructure. In July 2022, Orkney Harbours joined the Offshore Wind Ports Platform, widening the global audience and increasing awareness surrounding the innovation across the Scottish island. The construction of new deep-water quays will provide a foundation for current and future developers to pitch round Orkney’s waters and create a new generation of floating wind infrastructure.

Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours, explained: “Orkney and its surrounding waters is naturally set up to support the future of floating wind development. Future development will not only improve renewable energy infrastructure for the UK and beyond but will also place new systems in the local community in Orkney which will lead to a creation of long-term jobs and economic benefits at both a local and national level.

“Scotland has a great deal of potential floating wind resources, with its strong offshore winds providing the ideal conditions to harness this powerful natural resource.”

Discover all the Harbours Masterplan updates and what it means for the community on Orkney Harbours website.

