Great connectivity will make your business more productive

Flexible and hybrid working models brought plenty of advantages for organisations of all sizes and their employees. However, at the same time, working from anywhere and anytime has led to a set of IT problems that would have normally been managed from office locations.

As a leading Managed IT Service provider, HQ’d in Aberdeen, IFB have been solving these and other digital workplace problems for over 27 years.

IFB has adapted to the changes and evolving needs from its customers by delivering more IT services as a managed and simplified solution, while managing emerging technologies to better support productivity.

Customers include energy, public, retail and business services organisations who use IFB services and expertise to work, grow and be more productive and secure from wherever they need to.

IFB manages key IT services including high quality business connectivity, cyber security, business phone systems and cloud services to make these all work regardless of where and when you or your teams need them.

A great example of this is IFB’s partnership with CityFibre in 2015, bringing a new alternative fibre network to Aberdeen – the first in Scotland. This brought full fibre right into customer sites such as offices, warehouses, factories and schools, and back into data centres.

Building on this success, IFB is upgrading business broadband with its new full fibre gigabit broadband at less than £90 per month – initially in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

IFB’s mobile 5G broadband service fills the gaps and already delivers both internet access and private networks across the new 5G networks.

These technologies will take time to reach everyone everywhere so IFB is also using Satellite Low Earth Orbit broadband connections as a real alternative when you need it.

This means IFB are delivering the next generation of Gigabit connections and IT services, and supporting the next generation of workplaces.

