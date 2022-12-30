Great connectivity will make your business more productive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Great connectivity will make your business more productive

December 30, 2022
December 30, 2022, 9:00 am
Flexible and hybrid working models brought plenty of advantages for organisations of all sizes and their employees. However, at the same time, working from anywhere and anytime has led to a set of IT problems that would have normally been managed from office locations.

As a leading Managed IT Service provider, HQ’d in Aberdeen, IFB have been solving these and other digital workplace problems for over 27 years.

IFB has adapted to the changes and evolving needs from its customers by delivering more IT services as a managed and simplified solution, while managing emerging technologies to better support productivity.

Customers include energy, public, retail and business services organisations who use IFB services and expertise to work, grow and be more productive and secure from wherever they need to.

Graeme Gordon, CEO at IFB, helps businesses manage their IT.

IFB manages key IT services including high quality business connectivity, cyber security, business phone systems and cloud services to make these all work regardless of where and when you or your teams need them.

A great example of this is IFB’s partnership with CityFibre in 2015, bringing a new alternative fibre network to Aberdeen – the first in Scotland. This brought full fibre right into customer sites such as offices, warehouses, factories and schools, and back into data centres.

Building on this success, IFB is upgrading business broadband with its new full fibre gigabit broadband at less than £90 per month – initially in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

IFB’s mobile 5G broadband service fills the gaps and already delivers both internet access and private networks across the new 5G networks.

These technologies will take time to reach everyone everywhere so IFB is also using Satellite Low Earth Orbit broadband connections as a real alternative when you need it.

This means IFB are delivering the next generation of Gigabit connections and IT services, and supporting the next generation of workplaces.

Find out more about services on offer from IFB.

