Young sheep farmers invited to Westminster

Up to 12 young sheep farmers will have the opportunity to visit Houses of Parliament next month to discuss the future of the sector.

The National Sheep Association (NSA), which runs the NSA Next Generation programme, has now opened applications for the event due to take place on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th February.

This unique opportunity will allow successful applicants aged 18 to 35 the chance to go behind the scenes to learn more about how agricultural policy is brought about and its current influence on the sector.

The event includes a visit to both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, as well as a meeting with major dignitaries and Defra representatives to discuss key issues affecting the next generation of sheep farmers.

As well as visiting Westminster, the overnight stay in the capital will involve a trip to meet Marks and Spencer’s Agricultural buying team, and talk with like minded young shepherds and shepherdesses from across the country.

NSA policy manager Emma Bradbury, who will be accompanying the group, said the event was a fantastic opportunity for anyone with an interest in how laws are formed and passed, and the effect they have on the farming sector.

“NSA Next Generation is very encouraging of younger people getting involved in work to help form agricultural policy and it’s a great opportunity to see how and where decisions are made,” she said.

The trip has been arranged through sponsorship by NSA president Lord Inglewood, who is an active member of the House of Lords, as well as a farmer and landowner near Penrith, Cumbria.

The guided tour of Parliament, accommodation and food will all be funded by NSA Next Generation, however those joining the trip will be expected to pay for their own transport costs.

A short application form must be completed to be in with a chance of being chosen and can be found at www.nationalsheep.org.uk/next-generation/events-activities.

Applications will close on 26th January and successful applicants will be contacted on 30th January.