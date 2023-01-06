Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 1:34 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 5:03 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the words he said to the Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral.

In his autobiography Spare, Harry reveals details of travelling to the Scottish castle following the monarch’s death on September 8, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained a Spanish copy of the book.

The Duke of Sussex describes how he whispered to her that he “hoped she was happy” and would be reunited with her husband Philip, who died in April 2021.

Harry flew up to Scotland on September 8 after Buckingham Palace announced that she was gravely ill but he reached Balmoral after she died aged 96.

In his memoir, the duke describes how he found out the Queen had died on the BBC News website when his flight landed, the Daily Mail reports.

‘I whispered that I hoped she was happy’

Harry writes that Princess Anne welcomed him to the castle and took him upstairs to his grandmother’s room.

He writes: “I advanced with uncertainty and saw her. I stayed still, watching her carefully for a good while.

Harry has revealed he told the Queen on her deathbed that he admired her. Image: PA

“I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now.

“I said that I admired her for having carried out her duties until the end – the jubilee, the welcoming of the new Prime Minister.”

Harry also reveals that the King refused to allow Meghan to join him at Balmoral, prompting him to tell his father, “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way”, according to the Telegraph.

It comes as revelations from the controversial tell-all book, which was leaked ahead of publication next week and also put on sale early in Spain, continue to emerge.

Other claims in the book include William physically assaulting Harry during an argument over Meghan in Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

William was allegedly “tormented” over their father’s affair with Camilla and felt “tremendous guilt” for not speaking up sooner, despite having “long harboured suspicions about the ‘Other Woman’”.

Meanwhile, Harry said both he and his brother had “begged” their father not to marry Camilla, now the Queen Consort, and Harry alleges Camilla “sacrificed” him to improve her public image and leaked details of a conversation with William.

Charles also pleaded with William and Harry, “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery”, during a tense meeting at Windsor just after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Why did Balmoral matter so much to the Queen? Everything you need to know about the Deeside castle fit for royalty

