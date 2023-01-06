Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone

By Katrina Macarthur
January 6, 2023, 7:01 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 7:07 pm
The overall champion prize in ANM's anniversary show and sale went to Steven Smith, pictured with children Lily and Jack, and sponsor Eric Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A packed ringside of buyers and spectators gathered at Thainstone Centre in Inverurie on Friday for Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ anniversary show and sale of store cattle.

The event, sponsored by Thomson of Sauchen livestock hauliers, was held alongside the annual sale of bulling heifers from Moir Livestock, Fraserburgh.

Prior to the sale, Alan Hutcheon, director of ANM Group, announced that £176,298 had been raised for three chosen charities during the company’s 150th anniversary celebrations throughout 2022.

ANM Group’s chief executive Grant Rogerson, and other board of directors, handed over three cheques each worth £55,366 to the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), Charlie’s House, and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

The presentation of cheques was made by ANM directors to the three chosen charities. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The total sum donated to charity included £10,200 raised by the firm’s team in Caithness which was split between two local charities, Listening Ear and Caithness Palliative Care.

In the pre-show and sale, judge Walter Dandie, Learielaw Farm, Broxburn, awarded his champion prize to a home-bred, 19-month-old Limousin cross bullock from Steven Smith, Sunnyhill Farm, Turriff.

Scaling 586kg, he is by Lodge Hugo, out of a Limousin cross dam bred by the Duncans at Achdregnie, and sold for £2,200 to Alex Reid, Mill of Haulkerton, Laurencekirk.

Reserve champion went to a home-bred, 14-month-old British Blue cross bullock from Gavin Greenlaw and Jenna Whyte, Balgairn, Ballater.

He is by Greenlaw Nightmare, out of a home-bred British Blue cross dam, and made £1,400 to Blair Duffton, Huntly.

The sale of 105 bulling heifers from William and David Moir, Fraserburgh, met a tremendous trade, averaging £2,388 or 399p per kg.

Top price was £4,600 for a home-bred heifer which sold to Backmuir Livestock, Keith, buying on behalf of Jalex Livestock, Northern Ireland.

Another home-bred heifer made £4,300 to Backmuir Livestock, while Balfour Baillie, Orkney, paid £4,100 for one bred by Grant Dinnie, Bridgeton, Alford.

This heifer from Moir Livestock was purchased for £4,600 by Backmuir Livestock on behalf of Jalex Livestock

Outwith the show, store cattle met a flying trade as the firm sold 1,133 head to average 272p per kg or £1289.59.

Top price was £2,300 for a first prize heifer from Grant Dinnie, which sold to Emslies Livestock.

John Angus, head of livestock for ANM, said: “The new year certainly started off with a bang in the store ring as cattle averaged almost 40p per kg more on the year. We had a tremendous show of stock forward so credit must go to all the producers.”

Results

Junior bullock – 1, G & J Greenlaw, Balgairn; 2, D Wright, Woodend Croft, Clovullin; 3, B Buchan, Clinterty, New Aberdour. Senior bullock – 1, S Smith, Sunnyhill; 2 and 3, DR & A Henderson, Wardhouse, Insch. Junior heifer – 1, S Smith, Sunnyhill; 2, G & J Greenlaw, Balgairn. Senior heifer – 1, G Dinnie, Bridgeton, Alford; 2, DR & A Henderson, Wardhouse; 3, S Smith, Sunnyhill. Pair of bullocks – 1, G & E Will, Westerton of New Rayne; 2, Alexander, Clunychrichton; 3, C Smith, Bogentassie. Pair of heifers – 1, Uppermill Farms, Kintore; 2, W & A Oag, Scrabster House, Thurso; 3, Uppermill Farms. Pen of four bullocks – 1, W & A Oag, Scrabster House; 2, G & E Will; 3, Alexander, Clunychrichton. Pen of four heifers – 1, W & A Oag, Scrabster House; 2, GD Alston, Kirkhill; 3, C Smith, Bogentassie.

