Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone

A packed ringside of buyers and spectators gathered at Thainstone Centre in Inverurie on Friday for Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ anniversary show and sale of store cattle.

The event, sponsored by Thomson of Sauchen livestock hauliers, was held alongside the annual sale of bulling heifers from Moir Livestock, Fraserburgh.

Prior to the sale, Alan Hutcheon, director of ANM Group, announced that £176,298 had been raised for three chosen charities during the company’s 150th anniversary celebrations throughout 2022.

ANM Group’s chief executive Grant Rogerson, and other board of directors, handed over three cheques each worth £55,366 to the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), Charlie’s House, and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

The total sum donated to charity included £10,200 raised by the firm’s team in Caithness which was split between two local charities, Listening Ear and Caithness Palliative Care.

In the pre-show and sale, judge Walter Dandie, Learielaw Farm, Broxburn, awarded his champion prize to a home-bred, 19-month-old Limousin cross bullock from Steven Smith, Sunnyhill Farm, Turriff.

Scaling 586kg, he is by Lodge Hugo, out of a Limousin cross dam bred by the Duncans at Achdregnie, and sold for £2,200 to Alex Reid, Mill of Haulkerton, Laurencekirk.

Reserve champion went to a home-bred, 14-month-old British Blue cross bullock from Gavin Greenlaw and Jenna Whyte, Balgairn, Ballater.

He is by Greenlaw Nightmare, out of a home-bred British Blue cross dam, and made £1,400 to Blair Duffton, Huntly.

The sale of 105 bulling heifers from William and David Moir, Fraserburgh, met a tremendous trade, averaging £2,388 or 399p per kg.

Top price was £4,600 for a home-bred heifer which sold to Backmuir Livestock, Keith, buying on behalf of Jalex Livestock, Northern Ireland.

Another home-bred heifer made £4,300 to Backmuir Livestock, while Balfour Baillie, Orkney, paid £4,100 for one bred by Grant Dinnie, Bridgeton, Alford.

Outwith the show, store cattle met a flying trade as the firm sold 1,133 head to average 272p per kg or £1289.59.

Top price was £2,300 for a first prize heifer from Grant Dinnie, which sold to Emslies Livestock.

John Angus, head of livestock for ANM, said: “The new year certainly started off with a bang in the store ring as cattle averaged almost 40p per kg more on the year. We had a tremendous show of stock forward so credit must go to all the producers.”

Results

Junior bullock – 1, G & J Greenlaw, Balgairn; 2, D Wright, Woodend Croft, Clovullin; 3, B Buchan, Clinterty, New Aberdour. Senior bullock – 1, S Smith, Sunnyhill; 2 and 3, DR & A Henderson, Wardhouse, Insch. Junior heifer – 1, S Smith, Sunnyhill; 2, G & J Greenlaw, Balgairn. Senior heifer – 1, G Dinnie, Bridgeton, Alford; 2, DR & A Henderson, Wardhouse; 3, S Smith, Sunnyhill. Pair of bullocks – 1, G & E Will, Westerton of New Rayne; 2, Alexander, Clunychrichton; 3, C Smith, Bogentassie. Pair of heifers – 1, Uppermill Farms, Kintore; 2, W & A Oag, Scrabster House, Thurso; 3, Uppermill Farms. Pen of four bullocks – 1, W & A Oag, Scrabster House; 2, G & E Will; 3, Alexander, Clunychrichton. Pen of four heifers – 1, W & A Oag, Scrabster House; 2, GD Alston, Kirkhill; 3, C Smith, Bogentassie.