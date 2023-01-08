Agriculture tractor registrations slip in UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of agricultural tractors registered in the UK in December has fallen below the level recorded for the same month in 2021.

Data from the Agricultural Engineers Association shows that 628 machines were logged during the last calendar month, which is 29% fewer than the previous year and below the seasonal average.

Year to date, 11,580 units were registered in the UK which is back 3.6% compared to 2021.

This figure is back 4% on 2021 but in line with the average for the previous five years.

The organisation said that strong growth in the previous two months meant that registrations in the final quarter of 2022 were higher than a year earlier

It added that December figures can be inflated by upcoming regulatory changes.