Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’ charge

The wife of former Prime Minster Gordon Brown has been criticised for her social media support of Dame Ann Gloag in the wake of the Perth bus tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’ charge.

Sarah Brown’s Twitter comments came after the Stagecoach co-founder was charged as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation.

The 80-year-old multi-millionaire and philanthropist is one of four people accused of immigration offences.

It’s understood her husband David McCleary, stepdaughter and daughter-in-law Sarah Gloag and son-in-law Paul McNeil have also been charged.

Public support from former PM’s wife

On Saturday, Mrs Brown wrote: “Gordon and I have known Ann Gloag for many years through her huge personal commitment to Freedom from Fistula and supporting girls’ health and education.

“She is a remarkable campaigner and quietly generous charity supporter.

“These charges just don’t add up.”

Mrs Brown’s tweet was met with criticism from several observers, including Welfare Scotland chair Rob McDowall, who questioned her decision to comment on the case and namecheck the ex-Labour leader and Fife native.

He wrote: “Surely as Sarah Brown is the wife of former Prime Minister Gordon Brown she shouldn’t be commenting on the recent decision of police to charge Stagecoach’s Ann Gloag?

“How inappropriate.

“And I know Sarah is known in her own right but the fact she mentions Gordon in the way she does, it makes this even worse.”

Allegations disputed

A spokesman for Miss Gloag – interviewed by officers on Thursday – said she “strongly disputed” the allegations made against her.

He said: “Whilst we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, Dame Ann strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On January 19, 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Stagecoach is Britain’s biggest bus and coach firms which employs 24,000 people and operates 8,300 buses, coaches and trams across several countries.

It was founded in 1980 after Miss Gloag bought a school bus and her brother Sir Brian Souter used his father’s redundancy money to buy two coaches.