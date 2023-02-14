Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors

By Stuart Findlay
February 14, 2023, 6:00 am
Comparing statistics to recent years is problematic because of previous lockdown restrictions. Image: DC Thomson
Comparing statistics to recent years is problematic because of previous lockdown restrictions. Image: DC Thomson

Crime in Inverness has returned to pre-pandemic levels, city councillors have been told.

A report of recent crime statistics compiled by Police Scotland was presented to councillors at the Inverness city committee on Monday.

The recent spate of accidents and deaths on the region’s roads dominated the start of Chief Inspector Judy Hill’s presentation.

She said the local force was facing an “unprecedented” number of fatal collisions, but paid tribute to the frontline staff involved in responding to these emergencies.

Elsewhere, there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour, violence and disorder and crimes affecting vulnerable people.

But on a more positive note, a recent operation to curb disorder over the festive period has been labelled a major success.

Road safety

Road safety remains a priority for Police Scotland across the country.

While considering the latest statistics, it’s important to remember that the Inverness area command covers more than just the city itself.

There were five deaths on roads in the area in the last year. Three people were killed in a single accident on the A9 at Slochd in July.

Chief Inspector Hill said: “I would like to acknowledge our division road policing team and local response team that dealt with these tragedies.

“I have nothing but admiration for the dedication and compassion these officers showed when dealing with these incidents.

“And I know the impact these crashes have not just on families, but on whole communities.”

20mph zone concerns

The rollout of 20mph zones across the Highlands was also discussed in Monday’s meeting.

There have been concerns that the zones won’t make a big enough difference unless they are patrolled by police.

115 areas in the Highlands are to become 20mph zones. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

Chief Inspector Hill said: “The reality is we cannot enforce every single street all of the time.

“It’s need to be quite intelligence-led, we will look very closely at where the public are saying there’s a concern.

“We need to work with the council for those areas. Is it perception or is it a real issue?

“Our position will very much be that we need the road furniture, we need the right things to be in place to encourage drivers to reduce their speed.”

Number of people caught with weapons rises

Another area that was highlighted as a concern today was the number of people caught with a weapon or bladed instrument.

There were 126 people caught in 2022-23, compared to 74 in 2021-22.

The number is above the five-year and three-year averages of 68 and 73.3 respectively.

But the pandemic makes it difficult to assess how fair an increase this and other figures are.

Inverness Ness-side councillor Alasdair Christie said: “If you look at some of these, it’s a significant trajectory.

“But it may or may not be the case. Especially the weapons one, which stands out as a high increase.”

Festive success story

One recent success for the police in Inverness has been Operation Respect.

The campaign to reduce violence and disorder in the city ran between November 25 and December 31.

kirkcaldy fire wilfulThere was a strong focus on licensed premises checks.

This was achieved by officers being tasked to actively engage with staff to ensure that they are aware of their obligations.

Chief Inspector Hill said: “The effectiveness and efficient use of resources around this operation is something which we are looking to extend further across the calendar year.”

