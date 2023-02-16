Highland Council braced to deliver £17m in savings this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council braced to deliver £17m in savings this year

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2023, 11:45 am
Highland Council's budget gap keeps getting wider as rising costs and inflation create huge service overspends.
Highland Council needs to find £17.7 million in savings this year alone, as it battles to close a projected £50m budget gap.

A report for the corporate resources committee sets out the bleak figures, together with a warning that cash reserves are well below recommended levels.

In the first three quarters of this financial year, Highland Council has spent £438.1m.

By that trajectory, council services will face a £3.27m overspend by the end of the year.

It’s actually an improvement on previous projections, which put the figure closer to £9m.

A freeze on recruitment and tight spending controls have reduced it considerably.

However, when you factor in inflationary pressures and the staff pay award, council finance bosses say they must find savings of £17.7m this year.

Where are the overspends?

Currently, service heads are reviewing every penny of spend, with a target to make 15% cuts across the board.

It’s not just the general public feeling the pain of the cost-of-living crisis. Rising inflation, fuel, energy and labour costs have also hit councils hard.

Highland Council’s communities and place budget covers things like bin collections, community services, environment and toilets.

That service is forecasting a £1.2 million overspend mostly due to the cost of petrol and vehicle components.

On the same theme, increased costs for bus contracts have resulted in a £2.7m overspend in the economy and infrastructure budget. There’s also a deficit relating to the Corran Ferry.

The increased cost of bus contracts has created a £2.7m overspend in the economy budget, but energy costs, inflation and staff pay are putting pressure on every council service. Image: Highland Council.

And housing bosses have been forced to halt all non-urgent repairs as labour and utilities costs create a £2.59m overspend.

The teacher strikes have contributed to a £1.72m overspend on education budgets. Going forward, the broader staff pay award is creating a £4.1m budget pressure, because the council had only budgeted for a 2% increase.

Some services have come in under budget – mostly due to unfilled staff vacancies – but every department is feeling the pressure.

The finance report states that the vast majority of these overspends are recurring – they will continue and increase into 2023-24.

Yet some of the savings the council has already identified are one-offs.

So to balance the books, the council will need to deliver nearly £18m savings this financial year, and up to £50m in the medium-term.

Highland Council budget pressures put squeeze on reserves

Unlike many other local authorities, Highland Council did manage to shore up its reserves in recent years. Those will take a hit now.

The projected £3.27m service overspend will come out of non-earmarked reserves.

Highland Council says this reduces the pot to just short of £12m. At 1.75% of the annual revenue budget, that’s well short of the recommended 3%.

Councillor Derek Louden chairs the corporate resources committee, which will next week consider a huge savings target in the revenue budget. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But the council has also agreed to fund cost of living support measures and provide extra financial help to partners including High Life Highland. That takes reserves even lower, to about £7.4m by year end.

The detailed revenue budget report will go to the corporate resources committee on February 22.

However, for now, councillors are just being asked to note the content.

The real crunch time will be the revenue budget meeting on March 2, when the full scale of cuts and savings will be up for debate.

