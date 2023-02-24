The importance of having a plan and sticking to it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News

The importance of having a plan and sticking to it

Presented by Acumen Financial Planning
February 24, 2023, 9:00 am
young Asian couple sits at a table planning their financial goals

Are you living this year as you envisioned it to be? Christopher Hewson, a Chartered Financial Planner at Medical & Dental, a specialist division of Acumen Financial Planning, shares some helpful hints on how to stay on track to achieve your goals.

As glimmers of spring start to appear as we head onwards into 2023, it’s often useful to pause for breath and ensure you have started the year how you intended. Those grand plans dreamt up at the end of 2022 and into 2023, how are they still shaping up? Do they continue to energise you, or have you fallen into your old habits?

The importance of having a plan

Making a plan is important because it:

  • Provides clarity and direction for decision making
  • Helps prioritise goals and allocate resources effectively
  • Increases accountability and motivation to achieve the goals
  • Helps manage and mitigate risks
  • Facilitates measurement of progress and success
  • Promotes a sense of control and reduces stress
  • Improves long-term outcomes and increases the chances of success

How financial planning helps you

For your finances this should be no different. Financial planning is important for any individual and family, as it helps to create a budget and plan for the future. Financial planning helps to ensure that you have the resources to support your goals and objectives and enables you to make sound decisions about investments and financing. It also helps to identify risks and opportunities, so that you can make informed decisions about how to use resources. Financial planning can help reduce the risk of financial hardship, and also help to create a roadmap for future success. There will be speed bumps and diversions along the way, however, if you know the destination, you can adapt along the way.

Money versus what you care about

Whilst the actual finances clearly form part of how we help individuals, families and business owners, some of the most important conversations we have are not about money – at least, not exactly. Of course, clearly a lot of our discussions consider money and finances, with a focus on “how?” “How am I going to pay for university for my kids?” “How am I going to be able to retire comfortably?” “How am I going to keep from paying too much in taxes?”

However, it can be more insightful for both parties to ask “why?” “Why is retirement important to you?” “Why is a university education for your children important?” “Why is this particular cause/organisation/charity important to you, and how would you like to help?”

A phrase I use often when talking with clients is, “Money can’t buy happiness, but it can give you choices.” The fact is that money, though it is necessary for most of the things we care about in life, isn’t what most people care about. They care about security, helping those they love, and having meaningful experiences. None of those are monetary, strictly speaking, but money is certainly involved.

Tips to stick with your financial plan

Here are some tips to help you stick with your financial plan:

  1. Write it down, make it specific and measurable; refer to it regularly. Consider your “why”.
  2. Start small and make incremental changes.
  3. Create a plan of action with steps and deadlines.
  4. Track your spending regularly.
  5. Automate savings and bill payments.
  6. Avoid impulse purchases. (Try to sleep on any impulse purchases).
  7. Review the plan regularly.
  8. Surround yourself with a supportive network.
  9. Hold yourself accountable by monitoring progress.
  10. Celebrate milestones and forgive setbacks. Celebrate progress and stay positive.
  11. Be flexible and adapt to changes as needed.
  12. Don’t give up, focus on progress over perfection.
Chartered financial planner Christopher Hewson poses for a photo
Chartered financial planner Christopher Hewson highlights the importance of specific & measurable financial goals.

Investing and financial planning is a game of patience. You wouldn’t plant a tree, then dig it up every day to see how it’s doing. Give it time, allow your investment to grow.

Ultimately, success in 2023 will require strategic planning and careful execution.

Start with the end in mind and plan your way back to the present. If you know what you want to achieve, how can you put in place a plan to achieve it? Money will be a factor, but there’s so much more to conside. Make a plan that inspires you and stick to it.

Start your financial planning journey with Medical & Dental or call 01224 648811.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Sandy Hunter is the third generation to farm at Wedderburn near Huntly.
Breeding and feeding is the key to success at Wedderburn
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector
BikeMore is Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival. Image: BikeMore.
BikeMore, Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival to be held in May
Highland League Weekly 24 February preview image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Management chance too good to turn down for Brora's Ally MacDonald
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish
Gordonians' Jamie Wills and his team-mates face a tough test at Hughenden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Top of the table clash can bring out best in Gordonians
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car…
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover

Editor's Picks

Most Commented