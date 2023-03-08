Brechin aiming for perfect run-in but face Fraserburgh test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has challenged his side to win all their remaining Breedon Highland League fixtures as they chase title glory.

But Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie has warned it won’t be easy for the Hedgemen when the Broch visit Glebe Park tonight.

It is hoped the fixture will beat the weather despite last night’s sub-zero temperatures.

A victory would take Brechin back above leaders Buckie Thistle. The Angus outfit have only won two of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

But with nine league matches left manager Kirk is aiming for perfection during the run-in.

He said: “The disappointing thing is that with the poor results we’ve had recently is the players haven’t been at the levels they’re capable of.

“You can get away with two or three in a starting eleven not performing, but we’ve had far too many performing below the levels they’re capable of and it becomes really difficult at that stage to get consistency and results.

“We’ve addressed it with the players and we’re trying to put it right because we need to get ourselves back on track for the run-in.

“With the group we have we’ve got to look at trying to win every game we have left.

“That will be extremely difficult with the fixtures we have left, but I’m sure Buckie will be looking to do the same.

“Brora are still in and around it and Formartine and Fraserburgh have done well also.

“There’s still a lot to play for at the top end of the table, every fixture is a cup final now.

“But if we can regain that bit of consistency we had earlier in the season and put a winning run together we’ll give ourselves a good chance.

“We need to start against Fraserburgh and start getting back to where we’ve been.”

Broch ready for battle

Fraserburgh are sitting fifth in the table, but defender Cowie insists there’s no question of last season’s champions downing tools, despite it looking like their chances of retaining the title have gone.

The 31-year-old added: “It’s obvious to us as a group we haven’t replicated the level of consistency we showed last season.

“It looks like that’ll leave us short in terms of trying to win the league.

“We’ve got eight games left and we’ll push to try to get maximum points from that run and hopefully that stands us in good stead for next season when we’ll look to compete again.

“It’s fine margins, but we’ve had some good wins as well. We’ve still shown in games we can compete and we can take points off anyone.

“We’ve won two cups as well which has been really good and shows what we’re about.

“We look to win every game. We’re at the stage with our standards and our mentality that any game where we drop points it feels like the end of the world.

“The competitiveness is still there. The attitude is there to win matches and that’s what we’ll look to do.”

Elsewhere, third-placed Brora Rangers are scheduled to host Lossiemouth at Dudgeon Park, although the game may fall victim to the weather. Joe Malin, Josh Meekings, James Wallace and Andrew Macleod remain sidelined for the Cattachs.

The weather may also prevent Turriff United facing Rothes at the Haughs. If the game does take place the Speysiders will be without Fraser Robertson, Ben Johnstone, Gary Kerr and Kyle Whyte.

Bottom of the table Strathspey Thistle’s game against Huntly at Seafield Park is also in doubt because of inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Keith v Wick Academy at Kynoch Park was postponed last night following an inspection.