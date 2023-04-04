New hires and retires at Ledingham Chalmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New hires and retires at Ledingham Chalmers

Craig Pike has been promoted as head of the private client team following the retirement of Douglas Watson.

By Erikka Askeland
Ledingham Chalmers managing partner Jennifer Young
Ledingham Chalmers managing partner Jennifer Young welcomed the promotions and paid tribute to parters' long service. Image: Ledingham Chalmers 

Law firm Ledingham Chalmers has revealed promotions and some retirals as it sets course to double it income in the nest two years.

The Aberdeen-based firm, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Stirling, as well as at Thainstone near Inverurie announced partner Craig Pike has been promoted to head of its private client team.

He moves up following the retirement of Douglas Watson, who joined Ledingham Chalmers in 2011 and who will continue with the organisation on a consultancy basis.

Partner Douglas Watson retired from his role as head of the private client team but will work with LC as a consultant. Image: LC
Partner Alasdair MacLure from the Aberdeen commercial property team retires after more than 30 years with LC.

Partner Alasdair MacLure from the Aberdeen commercial property team is also retiring.

Mr MacLure has been with Ledingham Chalmers for more than 30 years and will also work with the firm on a consultancy basis.

Pike’s place

Mr Pike joined the firm as a trainee solicitor in 2005, qualifying in 2007, and was promoted to partner in 2015.

The University of Aberdeen graduate is chairman of Aberdeen Performing Arts — the organisation overseeing His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall, and The Lemon Tree.

Partner Craig Pike is promoted to head of  private client team.Image: Ledingham Chalmers

He is also clerk and assessor of the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, continuing an unbroken line of lawyers from the firm and its predecessors going back to 1888.

Mr Pike is also a trustee of Northcote Lodge Care Home in Aberdeen, and is on the local steering group for Alzheimer Scotland.

Managing partner Jennifer Young said: “Craig is an incredible asset to the firm, and our clients have seen the benefit of his compassionate, straightforward advice from the outset when he was a trainee, through the years to his promotion to partner and — now — as head of team.

“He is an exceptionally supportive, knowledgeable and respected colleague and — under his leadership — the private client discipline will continue to play an integral part in our nationwide growth plans.”

As clerk and assessor of the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, Mr Pike continues an unbroken line of lawyers from the firm and its predecessors going back to 1888. Image: KENNY ELRICK / DC Thomson

She added: “Both Doug and Alasdair have made a huge contribution to our success. I’d like to thank them for their energy, counsel, and considerable support over the years.”

Lucky seven promotions

Also, effective as of 1 April, seven other lawyers have been promoted.

Five are part of the private client team, including specialisms in residential property and rural work.

In Aberdeen, Jenna Hendry, James Florance and Claire Woodward make the move to associate, while Hannah Black and Joanna Milne step up to senior solicitor.

Meanwhile there are two promotions in the commercial property discipline: Mhari Michie in Aberdeen and Graeme Myles in Inverness are now both senior associates.

Four second-year trainees will stay with the firm when they qualify in October.

Holly Allan-Hardisty joins the family team; Gavin Matheson takes up a position in corporate; Hannah Patience is set to become a solicitor in the private client team, and Jessica Sunassee-Mackey will work in litigation.

Growth background

The announcement comes as Ledingham Chalmers looks to double revenue to £25million by 2025.

The firm revealed a “positive” set of financial results for 2021/22 in which turnover reached £12.8 million.

A key part of reaching that goal is actively pursuing acquisition and merger opportunities across Scotland, it said.

Last November, it announced its acquisition of Anderson Shaw and Gilbert in Inverness, creating a business with an annual turnover of around £14million.

L-R Findlay Boyd of Anderson Shaw and Gilbert and Jennifer Young celebrate their firms joining forces. Image: LC

Mrs Young said: “Growth depends on having the right people in the right roles, and we have thoroughly impressive colleagues working with us during what is an exciting period for our firm, but also at a time when we’re operating against the backdrop of an incredibly competitive recruitment and client retention market.”

Ledingham Chalmers — which has a headcount of 205 including 28 partners — is actively recruiting for legal posts across all its teams and offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh, and Stirling.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented