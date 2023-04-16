Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour

Other plans include a mobile burger van for an Elgin car park

By Sean McAngus
New life approved for former convenience store and barber shop in Elgin.
Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by the Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals to build four homes near Lhanbryde.

In Elgin, a mobile food unit could be set up in a car park.

Let’s start with approved plans for a Forres takeaway to expand into Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Approved: Forres takeaway expands to Elgin

The owners of a Forres takeaway will open up new premises in Elgin.

The Speedy Pepper, which serves food such as kebabs, burgers and munchy boxes, already has premises on 143 High Street in Forres.

And now bosses will transform a former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin into a takeaway.

Impression of what the new takeaway could look like in Elgin?

Moray Coast Architectural Consultants represented Ridvan Tekin in the application for the transformation.

Work includes the formation of a dry food store, plant room, customer area and preparation and wash up area.

Items including a double pizza oven, large fridge, stainless steel worktop and compartment freezer will be installed at the premises.

Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which will be turned into a takeaway.

Submitted: Glamping pods

What the glamping pods will look like.

Steve Thornhill wants to build four glamping pods near Aberlour.

The pods are proposed at Barn Owl Lodge, Carron.

S Reid Design is representing him in the application.

The changes to the unused land include four car parking spaces.

Submitted: Burgers coming to car park

Sound Burgers wants to set up a mobile catering unit in the B&Q car park in Elgin.

The unit will sell hot and cold food and beverages to the store’s staff and customers.

Sound Burgers.

This change of use is proposed over three car parking spaces in the Springfield retail park on Edgar Road.

The firm is being represented by John Johnson.

B&Q car park in Elgin. Image: Google Maps

Approved: New housing

Plans have been approved for four homes at Darklands near Lhanbryde.

The detached dwellings will be build at plots 5 to 8.

S Reid Design represented Steve Cox in the application.

There will be four bedroom homes with integral garage on plots 5, 6 and 7 along with three car parking spaces.

Meanwhile, there will be a three bedroom house on plot 8 with two car parking spaces.

Drawing of approved homes in Elgin.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

[[title]]