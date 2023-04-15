Pencil Me In owner opens second store in heart of Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin business owner has opened a second store in the town centre.

Last month, Sarah Holmes, who owns stationery store Pencil Me In, revealed her plans to open a design-led homeware business.

Today (Saturday) at 10am, Seasgair will open its doors for the first time at 69 South Street.

She wants to ensure the new homeware store offers something different to bigger branches, including items that may not currently be deliverable to the town.

She said: “You’ve got a fine line of not stocking something you can easily find in either a supermarket or TK Maxx. We work pretty hard to find unique things of good quality.

“We’re going to have very practical things with a utilitarian theme. Some gifts as well, and maybe some dried flowers to give it a bit more of a feminine edge.

“I think it’ll make it a bit easier for folk to buy gifts for their friends, sometimes when its something heavy or big, getting it delivered here isn’t an option. So it’s about bringing in things we struggle to buy for ourselves.”

Positive attitude

She hopes the new store can have a “warm, comfortable and cosy” feeling.

Going forward she is positive about the future of Elgin.

She added: “I think there’s so much opportunity in the whole of Moray for lots of different types of businesses.

“We’re an hour from Inverness and an hour and a half from Aberdeen.”

Here you can have a look at our interactive map pinpointing new independent shops:

History of the building

The premises on South Street were built in the 1800s.

It was most recently a base for Highland Wedding & Events Company.

Other businesses which have previously called the building home have included a haberdashery called Ethel Quartly and Kingsmill Stores Gordons.

