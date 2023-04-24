Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bagpipes belonging to late Aberdeen punk musician Dod Copland are now helping raise a new generation of Scottish pipers.

And the first to benefit is 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, son of Capercaillie’s world-class fiddler, Charlie McKerron.

Piping legacy

It was one of Dod’s final wishes that his pipes be given into the capable hands of expert piper Ross Ainslie.

Ross teaches at the National Piping Centre and recently played as Snoop Dogg came off the plane in Glasgow.

Played for Snoop Dogg today! Posted by Ross Ainslie Music on Thursday, 16 March 2023

He and “loveable anarchist” Dod got to know one another through legendary Turriff piper Gordon Duncan.

Ross said: “When Dod’s brother asked if we could make use of his pipes I knew exactly what to do with them.

“Learning to play the pipes can be quite expensive, as even a second-hand set can be hundreds of pounds.

“Dod was a brilliant piper, and his pipes will now go to one young player at a time, maybe for a year or two. When they get to a standard where we think they should invest in a set of their own then the pipes will be passed on to the next person.”

Perfect person

And when it came to choosing the first young piper to take receipt of the Aberdeen pipes, Ross had someone in mind.

“Seorus McKerron has been playing the chanter for a year or so. He’s the ideal candidate to be the first to take ownership of Dod’s pipes.

“And who knows how many new pipers will emerge. Having an opportunity to play without having to spend out on a set of pipes first is priceless.”

Helping dreams come true

Charlie McKerron – who also knew Dod through Duncan – said the gesture is a huge source of encouragement for his son.

“It’s an honour to have Dod’s pipes. The heart behind it – to encourage young players and to keep Scottish music alive is fantastic. It will certainly help my son keep his piping dream alive.”

Finding out the pipes will once again be used is welcome news to Dod’s family.

Big-hearted Dod

Ian Copland, Dod’s brother, said: “I’m delighted. Dod wanted Ross to have the pipes and to hear they’re going to good use is fantastic.

“Since Dod died there have been several tributes to him. His boots hang in Aberdeen bar Krakatoa where he often played with Toxik Ephex. We also had a special moment launching some of his ashes into space in a firework.

“Dod loved his pipes. He had a big heart. He would have loved this.”