New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee giants in Elgin

Welcome to our weekly Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Proposals to bring up a Georgian house to modern living standards have been approved by planning bosses.

Coffee giants will now call a former clothes shop in Elgin their new home.

Meanwhile, the operator of a Keith care home wants permission for a temporary changing unit.

Lets start with a new purpose proposed for offices in Elgin in reaction to the ever-changing nature of town centres.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New life for Elgin offices

G & H Paterson wants to turn offices into ground floor flats in the Elgin town centre.

The two homes are proposed at 3 Commerce Street.

Arena Architects is representing the applicant in the change of use application.

3 Commerce Street in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps

Owners of the building says the dramatic change of town centres as a result of internet purchasing is the main motivation for looking at alternative to office and shop uses.

There will be minimal change to external facades with the exception of a new window to the rear of the property.

Ground floor plan for the two flats in Elgin town centre. Image: Moray Council.

APPROVED: Changes to Georgian house

Plans have been approved to make changes to a Georgian house located three miles east of Elgin to make it suitable for the demands of modern living.

Kilcluan House is a B-listed building and has lain vacant for several years.

The house was originally built by William Robertson.

He was Moray’s most important architect in the 19th century.

Kilcluan House. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

The house, built in 1815, was formerly a Church of Scotland manse.

However, the manse was destroyed by fire and rebuilt in 1825.

Now Mr and Mrs R Murray will consolidate the existing house while making some alterations to make it fit for modern use.

Their approved plans include the creation of a two ensuite bedroom basement annexe.

Drawing impression of changes to Kilcluan House. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

This will be equipped with a self-contained kitchen, as well as dining and living facilities.

Meanwhile, a ramp will be built to the east of the house to allow easy access.

SUBMITTED: Temporary changing unit at Keith care home

Parklands Care Homes is seeking erect a temporary changing unit outside their Keith care home.

It is proposed at Glenisla Care Home on Banff road.

Permission is sought for less than five years as long term use of the building is not required.

Glenisla Care Home based in Keith run by Parklands Care Homes. Picture by Google Maps.

Therefore it is needed in the short term for the running of the business.

Power for the cabin will be supplied from the care home building.

APPROVED: Move for Starbucks in Elgin

Starbucks in Elgin is on the move.

Plans have been approved to erect signs for the coffee chain outside the former Burton store.

Starbucks will move away from their current premises at 143 High Street in Elgin later this year.

Click here to read full story on this.

Former Burton store on Elgin High Street.
Former Burton store on Elgin High Street.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

