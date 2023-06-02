International field assembles at Meldrum House for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An international field of 144 will tee up at Meldrum House with the aim of winning the Scottish Men’s Open Championship.

The three-day strokeplay event starts with one round of strokeplay today and tomorrow before the top 40 and ties compete in the final 36 holes of strokeplay on the Sunday.

A new winner will be crowned as the 2022 champion Charlie Thornton, who won the title in tough conditions at Cruden Bay, is not in the field this time.

The tournament boasts an illustrious list of past winners including the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Tommy Fleetwood and Bernard Gallacher.

The last Scottish winner of the event came in 2017 when Dumfries’ Liam Johnston took home the trophy.

Match play golf. It never fails to deliver a bit of drama! 😱@Carmen1_Golf (@LouisvilleWGOLF) battled her way through an in-form field to be crowned Scottish Women's Amateur Championship at @ladybankgolf 🏆🏌️‍♀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @RandA pic.twitter.com/VJdSnZ4MbQ — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) June 1, 2023

There are several Scots in the field this week looking to emulate Johnston’s six years ago.

Kevin McAlpine will be taking to the field this year, a winner at Royal Dornoch in 2007, after spending time caddying on the LPGA.

Brothers Gregor and Connor Graham (Blairgowrie) will be looking to continue to build on their successes over the last few years and stake a claim for the title.

A total of 43 players made it through a pre-qualifier held at Kemnay Golf Club on Tuesday with Ruben Lindsay (Turnberry Golf Club) finishing top of the leaderboard.

Lindsay will go into Friday’s competition with confidence after breaking the course record at Kemnay in the pre-qualifier, posting a superb score of five-under-par 66.