‘Dinna Pit Aff’: Doric language and culture celebrated by young and old in Aberdeen today

North-east filmmakers were celebrated at a unique event in Aberdeen today that showcases the Doric language and culture in all its glory.

The 2023 Doric Film Festival – whose theme this year was “Dinna Pit Aff” – culminated in a showcase awards event held at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Supported by the Scottish Government, the acclaimed festival is the brainchild of award-winning Scots Radio director Frieda Morrison, who created the platform to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

The annual event – which started in 2018 – has a reputation for attracting a diverse field of work from individuals, groups and schools in celebration of the richness and diversity of the north-east.

This was on display today, with Aberdeen’s Shane Strachan reading a poem and music performances from Big Noise Torry and pupils from Monymusk Primary School.

In terms of the awards, successful applicants were asked to make a short film of no more than five minutes that presented their interpretation of the “Dinna Pit Aff’” theme.

This could include scripted storytelling, documentary or animation etc., with it all being required to be in Doric.

Just recently, P1-3 pupils at Monymusk Primary School in Aberdeenshire wrote a Doric book with drawn pictures titled “Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk”.

The Spirit of the Festival prize was won by Aaron Gayle, while The P&J sponsored the schools award.

Presented by Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay, these were won by Kirkhill Primary School and Banff Academy respectively.

Mrs Morrison said: “Platforms such as this provide an important part in allowing people to explore cultural identity whilst celebrating the talent and creativity of the north-east.”

RGU’s vice principal for research and community engagement, Nick Fyfe added: “Doric is a crucial and vibrant part of the cultural landscape of north-east Scotland and one which the Doric Film Festival plays an important role in showcasing.”