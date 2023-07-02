Author Alexander McCall Smith wins battle for solar panels in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Author Alexander McCall Smith wins battle for solar panels in the Highlands

The writer, best known for his No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency books, wants to power his property on the Morvern peninsula with renewable energy.

By Stuart MacDonald
Alexander McCall Smith has had an application to fit solar panels approved.
No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency author Alexander McCall Smith.

Author Alexander McCall Smith has been given the go-ahead to erect 44 solar panels to cope with power cuts at his luxury retreat in the Highlands.

The writer, best known for his No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books, wants to power his property on the Morvern peninsula with renewable energy.

Mr McCall Smith, whose main residence is in Edinburgh, submitted proposals to build a ground-mounted solar array in a field next to his home.

It will consist of two large purpose built frames which will each have 22 solar panels on them.

Alexander McCall Smith enjoys an escape to Morvern

A keen sailor, McCall Smith loves to escape to Morvern, with its sheltered deep water, to enjoy his hobby and has said the surroundings have inspired many of his books.

His property experiences regular power cuts due to its remote location and he wants to give it “off-grid capability”.

Author Alexander McCall Smith who has solar panels approved on his Morvern home.
Alexander McCall Smith.

The development has now received approval from Highland Council after no objections were received.

A statement submitted as part of the planning application reads: “The applicant wishes to increase the amount of renewable energy they generate as they have recently installed a renewable heating system (ground source heat pump).

“This will be integrated with a battery storage system with off-grid capability to provide continuity of supply during power cuts, which are experienced on a reasonably regular basis given the remote property location.”

The local authority gave the proposal the green light and said it would “optimise the contribution of the area to greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets”.

Speaking previously about his fondness for his Highland getaway, McCall Smith, 74, said: “I’m very fond of this part of the world and come here regularly so I can write in peace and quiet. I love sailing and this is one of the best places for it.”

 

