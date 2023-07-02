Author Alexander McCall Smith wins battle for solar panels in the Highlands

Author Alexander McCall Smith has been given the go-ahead to erect 44 solar panels to cope with power cuts at his luxury retreat in the Highlands.

The writer, best known for his No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books, wants to power his property on the Morvern peninsula with renewable energy.

Mr McCall Smith, whose main residence is in Edinburgh, submitted proposals to build a ground-mounted solar array in a field next to his home.

It will consist of two large purpose built frames which will each have 22 solar panels on them.

Alexander McCall Smith enjoys an escape to Morvern

A keen sailor, McCall Smith loves to escape to Morvern, with its sheltered deep water, to enjoy his hobby and has said the surroundings have inspired many of his books.

His property experiences regular power cuts due to its remote location and he wants to give it “off-grid capability”.

The development has now received approval from Highland Council after no objections were received.

A statement submitted as part of the planning application reads: “The applicant wishes to increase the amount of renewable energy they generate as they have recently installed a renewable heating system (ground source heat pump).

“This will be integrated with a battery storage system with off-grid capability to provide continuity of supply during power cuts, which are experienced on a reasonably regular basis given the remote property location.”

The local authority gave the proposal the green light and said it would “optimise the contribution of the area to greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets”.

Speaking previously about his fondness for his Highland getaway, McCall Smith, 74, said: “I’m very fond of this part of the world and come here regularly so I can write in peace and quiet. I love sailing and this is one of the best places for it.”