‘Very lucky to be supported’: Peterhead RNLI throw open station doors to visitors

Peterhead Scottish Week is in full swing as families across the north-east enjoy the range of events taking place.

By Shanay Taylor
CR0043961, Shanay Taylor, Peterhead. Scottish Week - The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead. Picture of (L-R) Jaiden John Whyte, 10, and Evan Patience, 10. Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead. Picture of (L-R) Jaiden John Whyte, 10, and Evan Patience, 10. Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Peterhead’s lifeboat crew threw open the station doors today to crowds of visitors.

The open day was organised as part of the town’s Scottish Week programme, giving supporters young and old the chance to see inside the station – and the lifeboat itself.

Youngsters got to try on the bright yellow rescue suits the team wear, and imagine themselves steering the boat out to a rescue.

Crew members from the station were on hand to show visitors around the station and two of the lifeboats docked in the harbour – The Misses Robertson of Kintail and The Douglas Currie.

CR0043961, Shanay Taylor, Peterhead.Scottish Week - The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead. Picture of Oliver McIntosh, 8. Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Oliver McIntosh, 8 got to try on the kit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We love nothing more than being able to show off our lifeboat”

RNLI Peterhead’s full-time coxswain Fergus McGlone told The Press & Journal how thrilled he was to be able to “show off” their station and everything they do.

Mr McGlone said: “We are open to visitors all week, come rain or shine. We have two lifeboats here on display.

Fergus McGlone.
Fergus McGlone. Image: Shanay Taylor/DCT Media

“It’s really important that we get to have this opportunity to open ourselves to the public. The lifeboat is entirely donation run, and we are very lucky to be supported, especially by the community here in Peterhead.

“It is also really good to have the community come down and see their lifeboat and their station. We love nothing more than being able to show it off.”

Crowds of families visited the lifeboat station. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Crowds of families visited the lifeboat station. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The station will host a few more open days this week, which will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as Scottish Week continues.

What does the open day entail?

The tour will start inside the lifeboat station as participants will be split into groups before heading over to the lifeboats.

During the tour, various crew members will be on hand to talk people through what all takes place at the station, as well as let people try on the full kit.

The local coastguard will also be located outside of the station to talk visitors through their role, as well as show off some of their own equipment.

Crowds of families visited the lifeboat station. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Coastguard was also on hand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr McGlone is thrilled with the turn-out this week so far – revealing that on their first day alone, they managed to reach half of the total turn-out of 2022.

“We’ve got people of all ages here, there are babies in prams, toddlers, and adults. As long as you can climb a few steps, you’re more than welcome.

“Being closed over the Covid period and not being able to engage with the public as much as we’d like to was hard. So actually getting people to come down and see their lifeboat is amazing.”

