Inverness firm Ark Estates aims to cash in on green freeport demand

Company's newly acquired workshop is expected to attract plenty of interest from prospective tenants.

By Keith Findlay
Ark's newly acquired industrial site in Invergordon.
The site is next to Port of Cromarty Firth. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Industrial assets in Invergordon have changed hands and the new owner, Ark Estates, is getting them ship-shape for tenants wanting to be close to the north’s green freeport.

The two-acre site features a 9,480sq ft detached warehouse, with trade counter and ancillary accommodation.

A front yard is suitable for secure open storage, as well as “ample” parking.

Inverness-based Ark declined to say how much it paid for the assets.

They were previously owned by Jewson, the UK-wide chain of builders’ merchants.

Building being upgraded in advance of new tenants moving in

The warehouse has recently been undergoing a full refit, with a focus on “repairing and enhancing” the building. A new solar power system and environment-friendly insulation will greatly improve energy efficiency.

Located on Davidson Drive in Castle Avenue Industrial Estate, the site is a stone’s throw from Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) – part of the new green freeport in the north.

Ark boasts a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, industrial and residential property across Scotland.

Ark's warehouse in Invergordon.
Ark’s warehouse in Invergordon. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Location ‘couldn’t be better’

Willie Gray, the firm’s owner and managing director, said the Invergordon warehouse was suitable for a range of industrial uses.

He added: “In terms of having a strategic location, being adjacent to the new freeport and close to the A9 trunk road, it really couldn’t be better. We expect a high level of interest from prospective tenants.”

Willie Gray, owner and managing director, Ark Estates.
Willie Gray, owner and managing director, Ark Estates. Image: Ross Creative Communications

IBI Joiners, of Inverness, has been renovating the site, which is being marketed for rent by Graham + Sibbald in Inverness.

PoCF and Port of Nigg are part of the Opportunity Cromarty Firth consortium that was granted green freeport status by the UK and Scottish governments earlier this year.

It is now known as the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium, with Ardersier Port recently joining the group.

Widely seen as a game changer for the Highlands, the special tax status is expected to create 15,000 jobs locally as the port areas become a major hub for manufacturing activity. Supply chain companies are eyeing the area with a view to setting up shop.

