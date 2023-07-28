Urgent appeal from man missing from Kingussie for 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Urgent appeal from man missing from Kingussie for 24 hours

By Louise Glen
Stewart Braisher was last seen at 4.15pm on Thursday.

Anyone who has seen a 32-year-old man who is missing from Kingussie are being urged to contact the police.

Stewart Braisher was last seen in the High Street area of Kingussie at around 4.15pm on Thursday July 27.

He has not been seen since and there is growing concern for his welfare.

Mr Braisher is described as white, 5ft 2in tall. He is of slim build with short dark brown hair.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing a man reported missing from Kingussie.Stewart Braisher, 32,…

Posted by Police Scotland Highland & Islands on Friday, 28 July 2023

hen last seen he was wearing a red baseball cap, grey jumper and jogging bottoms.

Chief Inspector Ross McCartney said: “I’d ask anyone who has seen Stewart, or a man matching his description, to report this to officers as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who has information that can help us trace his current whereabouts should report this to police as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1638 of 28 July 2023.

