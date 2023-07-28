Urgent appeal from man missing from Kingussie for 24 hours

Anyone who has seen a 32-year-old man who is missing from Kingussie are being urged to contact the police.

Stewart Braisher was last seen in the High Street area of Kingussie at around 4.15pm on Thursday July 27.

He has not been seen since and there is growing concern for his welfare.

Mr Braisher is described as white, 5ft 2in tall. He is of slim build with short dark brown hair.

hen last seen he was wearing a red baseball cap, grey jumper and jogging bottoms.

Chief Inspector Ross McCartney said: “I’d ask anyone who has seen Stewart, or a man matching his description, to report this to officers as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who has information that can help us trace his current whereabouts should report this to police as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1638 of 28 July 2023.

