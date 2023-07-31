Moray-based first aid trainer went into business after 33 years in nursing

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Dawn McLean, who runs Maddain First Aid Training in Burghead, Moray.

How and why did you start in business?

I was a first aid instructor for several years in Aberdeen before moving to Moray. I could see opportunities to host my own courses and offer advice to companies on their first aid needs, so decided to set up my own training and consultancy business – Madainn First Aid Training.

Having never run a business before, the whole process has been a big challenge and I’m still working my way through it. I’ve set up a limited company and use an accountant to help with things like invoicing. I’ve also used my own savings to buy all my equipment.

Although I’m already qualified, I decided to expand my repertoire by gaining an additional regulated certificate for first aid instructors.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started in healthcare in 1985, as a sick children’s nurse, before broadening my skills and completing my general nursing training. Over the years I’ve worked in surgery, accident and emergency, trauma care, high dependency, general practice, occupational health and travel nursing. I often look back at my 33 years’ experience as a nurse and realise how important it has been in making me an outstanding first aid instructor.

I needed a new challenge after all the years in nursing but still wanted to use my extensive skills to help people. I’m very much a people person, and the idea of first aid training really appealed to me because it met all these objectives.

My varied nursing background has given me a huge range of stories to illustrate real-life scenarios. I use these to help course participants make the connection between what they’re learning and their own work and life situations.

Who helped you?

I’ve had lots of support and encouragement from my partner and family. My sister has her own business, so her advice has been very important during these first few months.

Social media has been challenging, but my son and daughter keep me right.

I’ve received excellent support from the Federation of Small Businesses in helping get my business “out there”. Other support in my local area has come from Moray Business Women, Lorna Williamson at Business Gateway Moray and Lucy Morrison at Greenbrae Steading in Hopeman.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

My family gave me a collective kick up the bottom and said: “You can do this.”

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve found it difficult to grasp that I’m selling myself, not a set of first aid courses. Linked to that, I’ve never really appreciated the extent to which my previous experience has made me a great trainer. I now understand this is my biggest selling point and where I make the difference for my course attendees.

What is your greatest achievement?

Becoming a qualified nurse and, once I’d graduated, winning the Marion Kirkland Prize for “kindness to patients”.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

It’s a struggle. I’m right at the beginning of my business journey and already having to make difficult decisions about what the most important things are. This is necessary just to maintain the business. I simply can’t buy everything I need in one go.

The government could give tax breaks to small businesses. Investment funding seems to have disappeared completely. If I could get a grant to go towards buying new equipment, it would made a huge difference.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to change peoples’ mindsets around first aid. Many see it as ticking a box, or something they have to do for their jobs. In fact, first aid training offers many transferable skills that can be used at work, at home, and when people are out and about.

I want to expand into running more courses for businesses to help reduce the risk of first aid incidents. I also want to support local charities by offering free training for their volunteers. My ultimate vision is to do more business networking and become known as the go-to person for comprehensive first aid courses that are fun to take part in.

What do you do to relax?

I love walking on the beach in Burghead, spending time with my family and cooking.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m into crime fiction and have just finished The Bingo Hall Detectives by Jonathan Whitelaw.

What do you waste your money on?

Wine and chocolate.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Make a cup of tea and play Wordle.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Vauxhall Corsa and dream of having a Volkswagen Beetle.