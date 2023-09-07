Mikeysline chief says ‘we can all be part of a change in making a difference’ in agonising suicide deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Mikeysline chief says ‘we can all be part of a change in making a difference’ in agonising suicide deaths

Suicide rates in the Highlands remain high in new statistics.

By Louise Glen
Pictures are three people in martial arts uniforms. Niamh Ross (centre) is one of Mikeysline's new Bee the Change champions. She is pictured here with SBG Moray coaches Martin Donaldson (left) and Kevin McAloon. Image: Mikeysline. Picture shows; Niamh Ross (centre) is one of Mikeysline?s new Bee the Change Champions. She is pictured here with SBG Moray coaches Martin Donaldson (left) and Kevin McAloon.
Niamh Ross (centre) is one of Mikeysline?s new Bee the Change Champions. She is pictured here with SBG Moray coaches Martin Donaldson (left) and Kevin McAloon. Image: Mikeysline.

The chief executive of an Inverness-based charity says “changing the current mindset” around suicide will mean it is easier for people to reach out for help.

In a statement ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday September 10, Mikeysline has launched a new campaign asking people to “Bee the Change”.

A bee is one of the logos for the Highland and Moray charity – and the organisation runs “hives” of support around the north.

Mikeysline is looking for individuals who want to Bee the Change in their community.

It also calls to help de-stigmatise conversations around mental health and suicide.

Suicide rates remain high

The launch of the new initiative follows the publication of statistics this week by the National Records of Scotland, indicating that suicide rates in the Highlands remain above the national average and are amongst the highest in Scotland.

52 cases of probable suicide were recorded in the Highlands in 2022 – up from 49 in 2021.

The Mikeysline logo is a bee logog with the words 'It's ok not to be ok'.
Mikeysline was founded in 2015. Image: Mikeysline.

The deaths are still lower than those of 2019 when there were 67 probable suicides including 46 men and 21 women.

Mikeysline CEO Emily Stokes said: “The sad news this week that suicide rates in the Highlands remain higher than the national average emphasises, once again, that although much is being done, there is still more that we can all do to reach those who need support in a time of great need.

“Although talking about how we feel has become a bigger part of many people’s lives, there’s still a perceived taboo around the topic for many people.

“The more we can change that collective mindset, the easier it will be for people to reach out when they are struggling – before a time of crisis.

“Suicides are not inevitable and we can all be part of a change in making a difference.”

The Bee the Change initiative will incorporate the charity’s former community champion and youth champion programmes, bringing all community outreach under the same umbrella.

Mikeysline calls on community to Bee the Change

Bee the Change community, school and workplace champions will help spread the word about Mikeysline’s activity.

Ms Stokes added: “As a grassroots mental health charity, we receive no government funding, so we have always relied on the goodwill of the people in our community to help spread our message.”

Twelve-year-old Niamh Ross is one of the charity’s newest Bee the Change school champions. Already winning gold medals in international and world martial arts championships, she hopes to use her place in the community to help spread Mikeysline’s message.

Emily Stokes the chief exective of Mikeysline standing next to a colourful wall.
Emily Stokes, CEO of Mikeysline. Image:Mikeysline.

She said: “As a Bee the Change School Champion for Mikeysline, I want to use my platform in martial arts to make a positive impact on the world and help others. I aim to inspire and support others, particularly young people in the Highlands.

“I want people to know that it’s ok not to be ok, and that it’s ok to ask for help.

“Nobody should suffer alone out of shame. I want to help remove the stigma that surrounds mental health, and spread kindness.”

Anyone interested in becoming a Bee the Change champion should visit www.mikeysline.co.uk/get-involved/bee-the-change to find out more.

More from

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust’s maternity care is soon to be the subject of a police investigation (Emma Coles/PA)
Police preparing to launch investigation into maternity care at NHS trust
Poor metabolic health could increase the risk of developing dementia later in life, scientists say (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Poor metabolic health ‘linked with 12% higher risk of dementia later in life’
Experts said women should make informed decisions about their own reproductive health and wellbeing (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Survey launched to shape future of women’s reproductive healthcare in England
A study suggests a link between taking the pill, common painkillers and blood clots (PA)
Taking painkillers while on the pill may lead to risk of blood clots –…
The emulsifiers assessed in the study are found in packaged foods such as cakes, ice cream, bread, margarine and ready meals
High intake of e-numbers linked to risk of heart problems – study
Lorna and Alfie had sepsis at the same time (Collect/PA Real Life)
Grandmother and grandson who contracted sepsis at the same time are ‘lucky to be…
Researchers said that while genetics play a part, factors such as obesity, alcohol consumption and smoking could also be leading to an increase in cancer cases in younger people (PA)
Cancer cases in younger people rising globally, researchers say
Researchers urged policymakers to be more aware of ‘unintended consequences’ when setting targets
Hospitals ‘treating patients based on targets rather than needs’, study claims
Huntly care home The Meadows will close on Wednesday after a scathing Care Inspectorate report. Image: Google Maps
Huntly care home closure forces dementia dad, 93, into Inverurie Hospital ward
Hospitals have been given guidance on dealing with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Katie Collins/PA)
Hospitals told to have plans in place for collapse of Raac panels