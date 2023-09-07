Mikeysline chief says ‘we can all be part of a change in making a difference’ in agonising suicide deaths

The chief executive of an Inverness-based charity says “changing the current mindset” around suicide will mean it is easier for people to reach out for help.

In a statement ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday September 10, Mikeysline has launched a new campaign asking people to “Bee the Change”.

A bee is one of the logos for the Highland and Moray charity – and the organisation runs “hives” of support around the north.

Mikeysline is looking for individuals who want to Bee the Change in their community.

It also calls to help de-stigmatise conversations around mental health and suicide.

Suicide rates remain high

The launch of the new initiative follows the publication of statistics this week by the National Records of Scotland, indicating that suicide rates in the Highlands remain above the national average and are amongst the highest in Scotland.

52 cases of probable suicide were recorded in the Highlands in 2022 – up from 49 in 2021.

The deaths are still lower than those of 2019 when there were 67 probable suicides including 46 men and 21 women.

Mikeysline CEO Emily Stokes said: “The sad news this week that suicide rates in the Highlands remain higher than the national average emphasises, once again, that although much is being done, there is still more that we can all do to reach those who need support in a time of great need.

“Although talking about how we feel has become a bigger part of many people’s lives, there’s still a perceived taboo around the topic for many people.

“The more we can change that collective mindset, the easier it will be for people to reach out when they are struggling – before a time of crisis.

“Suicides are not inevitable and we can all be part of a change in making a difference.”

The Bee the Change initiative will incorporate the charity’s former community champion and youth champion programmes, bringing all community outreach under the same umbrella.

Mikeysline calls on community to Bee the Change

Bee the Change community, school and workplace champions will help spread the word about Mikeysline’s activity.

Ms Stokes added: “As a grassroots mental health charity, we receive no government funding, so we have always relied on the goodwill of the people in our community to help spread our message.”

Twelve-year-old Niamh Ross is one of the charity’s newest Bee the Change school champions. Already winning gold medals in international and world martial arts championships, she hopes to use her place in the community to help spread Mikeysline’s message.

She said: “As a Bee the Change School Champion for Mikeysline, I want to use my platform in martial arts to make a positive impact on the world and help others. I aim to inspire and support others, particularly young people in the Highlands.

“I want people to know that it’s ok not to be ok, and that it’s ok to ask for help.

“Nobody should suffer alone out of shame. I want to help remove the stigma that surrounds mental health, and spread kindness.”

Anyone interested in becoming a Bee the Change champion should visit www.mikeysline.co.uk/get-involved/bee-the-change to find out more.