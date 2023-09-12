Fire crews in attendance at building blaze in Aberdeen Fire crews are currently at the scene of the fire on Albyn Place. By Shanay Taylor September 12 2023, 10.13pm Share Fire crews in attendance at building blaze in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6144358/fire-crews-in-attendance-at-building-blaze-in-aberdeen/ Copy Link Crews remain at the scene on Albyn Place. Image: Stock. Fire crews have scrambled to a building on fire close to the city centre. The fire is understood to have started at around 10pm, with emergency service vehicles currently at the scene. Four appliances – two from North Anderson Drive and two from Central – remain at the scene on Albyn Place in Aberdeen. It is not yet known how the blaze started. More as we get it.