Lorry catches fire on A90 near Newburgh

A lorry has caught fire on a busy north-east road near Newburgh.

The vehicle has stopped in a layby off the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.

Emergency services received reports of the blaze at about 11.45am.

Two appliances were dispatched to the scene from Central Fire Station where crews used one hose reel jet to successfully extinguish the fire.

Photos shared on social media show flames under the cab and smoke billowing from the vehicle.

There were reports of thick smoke covering the southbound lanes which made it hard to see far ahead.

The driver was seen standing outside the vehicle nearby.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at a lorry fire on the A90. The call came in at 11.43am.

“Two appliances are still on scene but the stop message has come in.”