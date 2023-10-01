Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze at derelict building in Lossiemouth

Nine crews have worked overnight to extinguish a fire at a derelict building in Lossiemouth.

Emergency services were made aware that a building had gone up in flames just before 7.30pm on Saturday.

Crews and nine appliances from across the north-east were scrambled to the scene where they spent several hours extinguishing the flames.

Footage shared on social media showed large flames rising above the trees and significant volumes of smoke in the area.

Police were also in attendance at the fire, near Sunbank Quarry, and put an overnight road closure in place.

The A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road remains closed between its junction with the B9135 to Muirton and Inchbroom Road.

Emergency services at Lossiemouth fire

Members of the pubic were asked to avoid the area, while residents in and around Boyd Anderson Drive were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.25pm on Saturday, September 30, to reports of a fire within a derelict building in Lossiemouth.

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances to the scene, just off the A941, where firefighters worked to extinguish a well-developed fire.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.”

All appliances had left the scene by Sunday morning after working into the early hours to extinguish the flames and to make the area safe.

Crews were dispatched to the same area just a few weeks ago when a fire broke out at the quarry.

A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire on September 9.