Car-meet held in Aberdeen to remember 22-year-old motorcyclist one month on from death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

Car-meet held in Aberdeen to remember 22-year-old motorcyclist one month on from death

Adam Lawson was remembered by family and friends, with one saying that he "meant the world to me".

By Chris Cromar
People and cars gathered in front of Beach Ballroom.
Adam's family and friends turned out to remember him on the first anniversary of his death. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A car meet-up took place at Aberdeen beach today in memory of keen motorcyclist Adam Lawson.

The 22-year-old, from Bridge of Don, died following a collision between his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a Nissan Qashqai near the Charleston flyover on September 22.

Friends and family – including his mum Paula, dad Scott and sister Danielle – came together at the Beach Ballroom at 2pm today to set off flares and balloons.

Adam Lawson sitting on chair.
Adam Lawson died last month. Image: Paula Lawson/Facebook.

Car horns were also sounded at the event, which was dubbed “Adam’s Mini Meet Forever 22” and organised by one of his closest friends Lewis Welsh, who said he “meant the world to me”.

Mr Welsh said that he is “absolutely heartbroken” by the loss of his friend, who he described as being “like a little brother”.

“All of his friends have come here to be together. I couldn’t have done it all by myself.”

‘Very tragic’

Another friend of Adam’s at the meet was Dee Malone, who had an “RIP Adam” number plate on his car in respect of him.

He described him as a “great guy” that “had a place in everybody’s heart”, adding: “The fact that it’s happened is just very tragic.”

Adam’s dad Scott is also keen biker and his friend Ally Shewan came with his motorbike to show his support to the family.

Cars outside Beach Ballroom.
Family and friends remembered Adam at today’s car meet. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He said the turnout was “very impressive” and that the loss of Adam is “very, very sad”.

Dad Scott said Adam would have been “absolutely delighted” by the turnout, adding: “He’ll be up there smiling and looking down.

“We knew he was well liked, but we didn’t know how much people he actually touched.”

"Forever 22" sticker on mini car.
Cars of all sizes had “Forever 22” stickers on them to remember Adam. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

With Storm Babet clearing away and a bright and sunny day bringing large crowds to the beach, he said his son “has definitely been looking over us and keeping everything going”.

Mum Paula said she has been “overwhelmed again” by the support shown by his friends.

A number of those attending the meet had adorned their cars with “Forever 22” stickers.

Funeral hearse of Adam Lawson.
Adam Lawson was taken to his final resting place on a motorbike hearse. Image: Paula Lawson.

In the days after Adam’s death, balloons, flowers and motorbike gloves were left at the side of the road where the collision happened.

And on the day of Adam’s funeral, earlier this month, traffic came to a standstill as bikers led a procession to pay their respects to him as he was taken to Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes to be laid to rest.

He was brought there in a Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike hearse, in a fighting tribute to the 22-year-old, as this was his favourite type of bike.

Conversation