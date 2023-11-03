Braco Lodge: Rubislaw Den mansion with stunning garden and snooker room goes on market

Braco Lodge – a 5-bedroom mansion in Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Den North has gone up for sale.

The house was built in 1928 and offers buyers a ‘secluded oasis’ in one of the Granite City’s most desirable city-centre streets.

Recognized as a historic landmark, the three-storey villa was individually designed by renowned architect Clement George, who designed the Capitol Theatre.

The property has been listed for a price over £1.4 million.

The house is steeped with vintage stylings, like its Georgian multi-pane windows. But it also has modern amenities like gas-fired central heating and an intruder alarm system.

Stretching over three floors, the upper floor is a balcony which is accessed from three bedrooms and overlooks the grand gardens.

The house is 460 metres squared, with five bedrooms, three living rooms and three bathrooms.

Set within a large, secluded acre of ground, the home backs on to another 14 acres of private wooded land which is part of Rubislaw Den.

Braco Lodge in desirable area

In 1877 Rubislaw Estate was bought by the City of Aberdeen Land Association, who re-aligned Skene Road and sold off the estate in smaller plots, according to Historic Environment Scotland.

The house has convenient access to the city centre, Anderson Drive and the AWPR around the city to the airport and beyond.