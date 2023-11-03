Braco Lodge: Rubislaw Den mansion with stunning garden and snooker room goes on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braco Lodge: Rubislaw Den mansion with stunning garden and snooker room goes on market

The property has 5 bedrooms and three living areas and sits in one of Aberdeen's most exclusive postcodes.

By Bailey Moreton
braco lodge, mansion in aberdeen from the outside
Braco Lodge, a historic mansion built in 1928, is up for sale. Image: Andersonbain LLP.

Braco Lodge – a 5-bedroom mansion in Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Den North has gone up for sale.

The house was built in 1928 and offers buyers a ‘secluded oasis’ in one of the Granite City’s most desirable city-centre streets.

Recognized as a historic landmark, the three-storey villa was individually designed by renowned architect Clement George, who designed the Capitol Theatre.

The property has been listed for a price over £1.4 million.

An aerial shot of Braco Lodge, a historic mansion on Rubislaw Den North in Aberdeen. Image: Andersonbain LLP.
Braco Lodge, a historic mansion built in 1928, retains much of its original charm. Image: Andersonbain LLP.
Braco Lodge has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Image: Andersonbain LLP.

The house is steeped with vintage stylings, like its Georgian multi-pane windows. But it also has modern amenities like gas-fired central heating  and an intruder alarm system.

Stretching over three floors, the upper floor is a balcony which is accessed from three bedrooms and overlooks the grand gardens.

The house is 460 metres squared, with five bedrooms, three living rooms and three bathrooms.

A view from the balcony of Braco Lodge. Image: Andersonbain LLP.
Braco Lodge, a historic mansion built in 1928, is up for sale, Image: Andersonbain LLP.

Set within a large, secluded acre of ground, the home backs on to another 14 acres of private wooded land which is part of Rubislaw Den.

Braco Lodge in desirable area

In 1877 Rubislaw Estate was bought by the City of Aberdeen Land Association, who re-aligned Skene Road and sold off the estate in smaller plots, according to Historic Environment Scotland.

The ktichen in Braco Lodge, a historic mansion built in 1928. Image: Andersonbain LLP.
The house also has a snooker room. Image: Andersonbain LLP.
One of the larger bathrooms in the house. Image: Andersonbain LLP.

The house has convenient access to the city centre, Anderson Drive and the AWPR around the city to the airport and beyond.

Conversation