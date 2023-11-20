Man, 49, dies in hospital after Montrose house fire

A man who was airlifted to hospital after a house fire in Montrose has died.

Emergency services descended on the town’s Lower Hall Street shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

Police have now confirmed that the 49-year-old died on Monday.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and a police investigation is being carried out alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Lower Hall Street, Montrose.

“The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 49-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He died on Monday.

“His next of kin are aware.

“A joint investigation is being carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

One neighbour said the scene was “like something out of a movie” as the fire took hold.

She said: “It was just a nightmare.

“There were three police cars here most of yesterday.”

Another Lower Hall Street resident, who lives directly next to the house where the fire happened, was out at the time.

She said: “I came home just as the fire engines were leaving.

“I was told I had to wait before I could check my house.

“There is a bit of smoke damage but I ventilated the house and it is fine.

“I was lucky my dog was at my dad’s at the time.

“It was just a bit of a shock.”