Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy off due to a frozen, snowy pitch

Strathspey Thistle’s home Highland League fixture against Wick Academy on Wednesday has been postponed due to a snow-bound pitch.

The Jags, who are rooted to the foot of the division, would have been keen to get back to action following their 4-1 weekend loss at Banks o’ Dee.

Wick, who are 14th, lost their last game 3-2 against in-form Nairn County on November 25.

However, an icy Seafield Park pitch under a covering of snow means this game will be rearranged in due course.

As things stand, the Forres Mechanics v Huntly, Keith v Banks o’ Dee and Lossiemouth v Inverurie Locos midweek matches are all on.