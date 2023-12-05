Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy off due to a frozen, snowy pitch Midweek Highland League encounter called off at Seafield Park - but three games remain on. By Paul Chalk December 5 2023, 10.55am Share Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy off due to a frozen, snowy pitch Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6280027/strathspey-thistle-v-wick-academy-off-due-to-a-frozen-snowy-pitch/ Copy Link Strathspey Thistle's Seafield Park, Image: Kenny Elrick. Strathspey Thistle’s home Highland League fixture against Wick Academy on Wednesday has been postponed due to a snow-bound pitch. The Jags, who are rooted to the foot of the division, would have been keen to get back to action following their 4-1 weekend loss at Banks o’ Dee. Wick, who are 14th, lost their last game 3-2 against in-form Nairn County on November 25. Watch: Highland League Weekly – Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle highlights However, an icy Seafield Park pitch under a covering of snow means this game will be rearranged in due course. As things stand, the Forres Mechanics v Huntly, Keith v Banks o’ Dee and Lossiemouth v Inverurie Locos midweek matches are all on.