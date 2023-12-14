Breaking: Bucksburn Pool to REOPEN months after closure – but little hope for libraries

Bucksburn Swimming Pool will be reopened in a staggering U-turn several months after the plug was pulled on the much-loved venue.

Aberdeen City Council voted to slash funding to operator Sport Aberdeen in this year’s controversial budget.

The £700,000 blow spelled the end for the Beach Leisure Centre, which is soon to be demolished, and left Bucksburn residents shocked as they learned their beloved pool would be mothballed.

At the same time, the axe fell on six Aberdeen libraries.

Weeks of furious demonstrations ensued, the sight of placard-waving protestors becoming common outside the Town House as opposition politicians battled to undo the move.

Why the sudden change?

While the council’s SNP and Lib Dem leaders refused to budge, a legal challenge was launched.

And it was this threat that led to the council carrying out belated studies on how the loss of the amenities hit certain residents.

The verdict was that elderly and disabled people had been negatively hit by the loss of the pool.

And late last week, SNP politicians gave a clear indication that a major about-face could be on the cards.

Raising suspicions in political pundits, MSP Jackie Dunbar MSP and MP Kirsty Blackman both wrote to the council urging a rethink on the pool.

Both of their offices are staffed by some of the leading Nationalist councillors they were lobbying.

What happened at monumental meeting?

The matter was discussed across two days in the council chambers, with residents addressing the room on Wednesday before a decision was made on Thursday.

Leader of the SNP group, Christian Allard today said the recent studies had influenced the change of heart.

He formally moved that Aberdeen City Council should “request Sport Aberdeen recommission Bucksburn Pool”.

That will include improvements to the building, along with upgrades to reduce energy costs.

‘A victory for people power’

Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaigners have hailed the “monumental victory”.

They said: “This triumph is not just about swimming; it’s a testament to the unwavering dedication of our community.

“The decision to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool is a resounding declaration that the power of the people can shape the future of our city.”

The group added: “As we express our joy and gratitude, we also recognize the deeper significance of this victory.

“Beyond the pools and lanes, it’s about community health, well-being, and safety.

“It’s about standing up against adversity and proving that united, we are a force to be reckoned with.”

And they’re already planning a “community celebration” soon.

Local Labour councillor Graeme Lawrence told the chamber: “I’m sure they’ll be dancing in the streets of Bucksburn tonight.”

Allard: ‘We didn’t have all the information’

Mr Allard also made efforts to absolve the administration of blame for the original unpopular decision.

He said that not enough information was supplied on the “equality implications of the budget options” before they voted on them.

It was an argument that didn’t appear to wash with opponents, who demanded council leaders “must apologise to the public for this disgraceful turn of events”.

Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik said: “It has turned the council into a circus.

“I think the chief executive should apologise to the community for the deplorable way in which these facilities were closed.”

And finance convener, Alex McLellan, who oversaw the budget this year, faced calls to stand down over the shambles.

Heartbreak for library users

Library campaigner Karen Barrett-Ayres stated her case to elected members as the meeting got under way on Wednesday.

She urged the council to “save its tarnished reputation” by restocking the shelves at shuttered Woodside, Ferryhill, Cults, Kaimhill, Northfield and Cornhill buildings.

She also explained that local youngsters suffered another blow when the Ferryhill Primary School library was cleared to make way for another classroom this summer.

Building papers dated from June indicate that the council spent £20,000 on the work.

But education bosses later said that a “smaller room” at the school will now be converted into a library space.

‘It made me physically sick’

Laurie Mackay issued similar concerns in an emotional appeal to councillors.

Addressing the room via Teams, she railed against officers’ waving away concerns about the impact of library closures as few people had taken part in consultations about it.

She said: “For people to read that they essentially don’t matter enough… That says a great deal about this council’s attitude to those living at a disadvantage.”

The campaigner listed several concerns about the way the public consultation was carried out, arguing events were poorly timed and many lacked the technology to take part.

And we revealed at the time that QR codes on signs at the closed buildings didn’t work.

However, the administration’s motion calls for the original closures to remain in place. And it’s unlikely their political opponents will secure enough votes to overturn that.

What next?

As we revealed last week, it could be that shutting Bucksburn Swimming Pool comes back to haunt the council as a million-pound mistake.

Despite the ongoing legal threat, the pool was stripped out in September.

With the work envisaged to get the pool working again, it may not reopen until the end of 2024 or the beginning of the following year.

Read more about that here.

More to follow.