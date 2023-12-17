Weekend court roll – a terrifying shoplifter and identical twin stalkers

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

No jail for four-car A98 crash driver

A speeding Moray motorist whose dangerous driving caused a serious four-car pile-up on the A98 has been given a 43-month road ban.

David Grant’s passenger told him to “slow down” in the moments before the horrific impact, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Witnesses said that Grant – then 21 – was speeding as he tried to overtake on the A98 Buckie to Fochabers road at Tynet on August 28 2020.

Grant then lost control of his blue Fiat Grande Punto, crashing into two other cars and causing one of them to spin into the path of a third.

Offshore worker clocked at 114mph on A96 near Keith

A young driver clocked at 114mph on the A96 near Keith has been banned and fined £2,000.

Bailey Mackenzie, a 20-year-old offshore worker from Inverurie, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to admit the offence.

The court heard road surface work was being carried out on the A96 Keith to Huntly Road with temporary speed measures in place.

On February 26 this year traffic police had been sitting with a handheld speed camera at the temporary 40mph speed limit section of the road near Coachford.

Aberdeen man admits sex assault on police officer

A man has admitted sexually assaulting a female police officer on Union Street in what his own lawyer branded “drunken, idiotic behaviour”.

Edgar Teniuch pleaded guilty to the sexual offence, which occurred in Aberdeen city centre and at Kittybrewster police station.

The 37-year-old sexually assaulted the police constable by kissing her hand and repeatedly attempting to kiss her on the face.

The incident happened on February 24 last year, while Teniuch was being arrested for a separate matter.

No prison for Moray couple who neglected baby boy

A Moray mum has avoided a jail sentence after she admitted neglecting her baby son who was found dead with cocaine in his system.

Logan Sherwin was only around three months old when he died, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Despite the baby’s exposure to cocaine, the cause of death – known as ‘sudden death in infancy’ – could not be linked with the presence of the Class A drug.

Abigail Sherwin and her partner at the time Sam Scott, 30, previously both pled guilty to wilfully neglecting Logan by recklessly consuming drugs in his presence and causing another child unnecessary suffering by regularly consuming drugs while it was in their care.

Buckie man jailed for eight months after assaulting two police officers

A Buckie man will be spending Christmas behind bars after a “sustained” attack on police officers who were asking him to leave his ex-wife’s house.

Bryce Reid, 43, lashed out at officers with a glass bottle and aimed a volley of punches at them before he could be subdued with PAVA spray.

The male and female officers were called to the address on Califer Road in Forres after they received a 999 call from Reid’s ex-wife.

The court heard that a “male voice” had spoken on a 999 call made around 4.30am on July 23 only to say “please”.

Violent masked mugger lay in wait for pensioner by Ellon ATM

A masked mugger lay in wait by an Ellon cash machine for an hour before violently attacking a 73-year-old pensioner and snatching £500.

Andrew Hamilton lurked around The Square in the Aberdeenshire town as he tried to “build up the courage” to rob someone.

And when the elderly man got out of a car and headed to the ATM, Hamilton, 42, struck.

Hamilton snatched the then 73-year-old’s bank card before punching him in the head and taking his money as well.

Man brandishing scissors said he was ‘about to murder’

A man who was in Aberdeen city centre wielding scissors in each hand caused a standoff with police officers armed with tasers, a court has heard.

Kevin McCabe, 39, had been heard to state that he intended to cause “harm” before wandering down Union Street while shouting at members of the public and waving the scissors in the air.

Fearing he might hurt someone, armed police officers approached and drew their taser guns, forcing McCabe to surrender, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

But as police drove him to a police station, McCabe, also known as Tolmie, then stated that he was “about to murder” until officers showed up, adding: “I want blood”.

Two men in court after £33k of cocaine and heroin seized

Two men have appeared in court after police seized around £33,000 of cocaine and heroin from a property on King Street.

Lewis Connolly, 21, of no fixed address, and Casey Marsland, 24, from the Manchester area, were both charged in connection with the discovery on Friday December 8.

On Monday, Connolly and Marsland – both facing two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 – appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The pair, who are accused of supplying Class A drugs, made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Drugs courier tossed £16,000 of cocaine and heroin

A Liverpool drugs mule who was pursued by police and found to have £16,000 of cocaine and heroin has been jailed.

Sean Johnson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted acting as a drug courier between England and Scotland to pay off a drug debt.

The 27-year-old was seen by police acting suspiciously in the Sheddocksley area of the city before they chased him through woodland.

Johnson, who lives in Liverpool, then began to throw items from his pocket that later turned out to be drugs.

Hotel fire man jailed

A Lochaber man has been jailed for causing a £420,000 fire at a Mallaig hotel.

Jack Salter, 26, was jailed by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank for a total of 30 months after he denied “wilfully” setting the blaze but admitted culpably and recklessly causing it.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told he had “no good reason” to be inside the West Highland Hotel and it’s believed he moved a heater that then sparked the fire.

At an earlier hearing, the court heard Salter was caught climbing through a hedge with items he had taken from inside the hotel, leaving the fire to take hold.

Violent shoplifter terrorised workers across city

A violent serial shoplifter used knives, golf clubs and even a dirty needle as weapons against anyone who tried to stop him.

John Baxter terrorised shop staff across Aberdeen – and even assaulted a 74-year-old woman who tried to block his escape from Marks & Spencer with her trolley.

The 30-year-old thief also vowed to “stab” the workers with knives, scissors and a needle, which he said was infected with HIV.

He also punched them and hit one with a golf club.

Drink-driver crashed into Pittodrie fence

A driver who ploughed through a fence outside Pittodrie Stadium was discovered by police to be drunk and only in possession of a provisional licence.

Oluwatoyin Bola appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving while more than twice the drink-drive limit near the Aberdeen FC grounds on Golf Road.

Police found the 28-year-old’s black Mercedes with damage to the front of the vehicle before being led by Bola to the fence he had just crashed into.

The court heard Bola was deeply remorseful at the scene, even telling officers he “should have listened to his friends” and not got behind the wheel.

Exclusive: Police officer in court accused of four sexual assaults

A Highland police officer has appeared in court on four sexual assault charges, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Trevor James McConnachie, a police constable in Wick, appeared at the town’s sheriff court in private on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is also accused of one charge concerning alleged abusive behaviour towards a partner or ex-partner.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told The P&J: “On Wednesday 8 November 2023, a 29-year-old officer was arrested and charged with sexual offences following a complaint in September 2023”.

Sheriff jails drunken Elgin man who assaulted police officers

A “drunken thug” from Elgin has been jailed for eight months after assaulting two female police officers.

Stephen Forbes, 39, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court having admitted three charges of assault.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that on December 10 2022 Forbes had brandished a knife at a man, who then dialled 999.

Ms Silver told the court that when officers arrived to arrest Forbes, he became aggressive and started shouting abuse at the two officers – who were trying to handcuff him – kicking the female officer on her body.

Former nurse smashed into parked cars while driving drunk

A former nurse has been banned from the roads after she was seen driving drunk with her lights off before crashing into parked cars.

Melissa Morrice, 33, was seen to cause “extensive” damage to a number of vehicles while driving her silver Volkswagen while apparently over the alcohol limit.

Her driving was so dangerous, one motorist followed Morrice’s vehicle before placing their hand inside her car to turn off the ignition.

A sheriff told Morrice – who has another drink-driving conviction from 2019 – he hoped this incident had sufficiently “shocked” and “alarmed” her.

Nairn businessman facing jail for campaign of domestic abuse

A Nairn businessman is facing jail after admitting a series of domestic abuse offences against his ex-wife.

Lee Macdonald and his former spouse together ran Nairn Fuels but Inverness Sheriff Court heard that “contrasting opinions” on the direction of the business resulted in the relationship becoming “toxic.”

But it is that business, which Sheriff Sara Matheson heard had become more successful since the couple split in October 2019, that could spare the 41-year-old a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Matheson was told Macdonald’s business employs five people and she wanted to know “chapter and verse, the impact on the business and the employees before I decide”.

Hero Aberdeen shopkeeper sent masked knifeman packing

A hero shopkeeper used a snooker cue to fight off a masked knifeman and send him packing – in just eight seconds.

James Townsley, 22, burst into Gaitside Stores in Garthdee, along with two other males, with his face covered and brandishing a large kitchen knife.

But far from cowering in fear, brave shop worker Mirza Nawaz grabbed a snooker cue and went after the would-be robbers, who instantly turned and fled.

Mr Nawaz then chased the cowardly criminals down the street.

Son screwed doors shut to keep dad out after mum’s ‘home truths’

A son barricaded the doors of his parents’ home to keep his father out after his mother told him some “home truths”, a court has heard.

Campbell Munro had already argued with his father who had then left the property as a result.

But when his mother made certain revelations, Munro “saw red” and used power tools to screw the doors shut in an effort to prevent his father’s return.

Munro, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 18 last year.

Husband who took wife’s shotgun ordered to seek help

A husband who provoked an armed police response when he removed his wife’s shotgun from a locked cabinet has been ordered to undertake a domestic abuse programme.

Andrew Walters, 67, became angry and upset when his wife spurned his affections after he’d organised a surprise gift to be delivered for her at their home – which she then rejected.

Days later, his wife returned home to find the front door locked and a picture message from Walters sent to her phone that showed a picture of a shotgun she owned.

It included a garbled message that suggested he had gotten hold of the keys to his wife’s gun cabinet and had removed her shotgun.

Aberdeen romance fraudster ordered to pay back just £1

A heartless romance fraudster who swindled more than £30,000 from a pensioner has been ordered to pay back just £1.

Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, used her ill-gotten gains to buy designer clothes, holidays and expensive gifts for herself after scamming the 84-year-old man.

The 41-year-old was handed a 52-month prison sentence in August this year over the offences.

But a confiscation hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court has now concluded that Joss’ assets amount to “nil”.

Trial for Fyvie trio who deny string of animal abuse charges

A trial date has been set for a trio charged with a string of animal abuse charges at kennels in Fyvie.

It is alleged Duncan Tunstall, 38, Alison Masson, 57, and her daughter Kirsty Masson, 25, failed to properly look after a variety of animals at Stonehouse Cottage last year.

Between August 7 and October 7, it is alleged that Tunstall and Kirsty Masson failed to provide 26 dogs with adequate care or enough food resulting in the dogs losing weight, body fat and muscle. One of the dogs is said to have been emaciated.

They are also charged with causing the suffering of the 26 dogs by failing to seek veterinary treatment for their severely matted coats and multiple intestinal parasites.

Man’s cowardly sucker-punch KO outside Aberdeen bar

A cowardly thug sucker-punched a man outside an Aberdeen city centre bar and knocked him out.

Kyle Fraser, 28, approached the man from behind as he stood outside O’Donoghue’s Bar on Justice Mill Lane having a cigarette and punched him without warning.

The attack followed a falling out between the men, who had previously been friends, inside the venue.

Fraser’s victim was knocked out cold and fell to the ground, suffering a large laceration to the top of his head which needed half a dozen stitches to close.

Warrant for man accused of sex assault and chasing women

A warrant has been granted for the arrest of a man accused of sexual assault with intent to rape and chasing women around Aberdeen.

Badre Sanbouli failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week, after not having been in touch with his solicitor for several months.

The 30-year-old has been charged with three serious offences, including sexual assault with intent to rape.

All the charges against him involve physically pursuing different women in Aberdeen.

Moray identical twins admit stalking their older sister

A sheriff in Elgin said it was “beyond belief” that a pair of 55-year-old twin sisters have found themselves in court following a bitter family feud.

Identical twins Natalie Main and Alison Bowden – both 55 – admitted threatening and stalking their older sister Karen Cowie earlier this year.

The court heard that the siblings had not spoken for five years following “various” family disagreements and Mrs Cowie had blocked both her sisters on her phone.

Things came to a head when Bowden’s son was getting married but neither his own mother nor her twin were invited to the wedding.

‘Persistent’ and ‘abusive’ boyfriend avoids prison sentence

A “persistent” domestic abuser who subjected his partner to demeaning verbal abuse alongside physical violence has been told he has been “lucky” to avoid a prison sentence.

Shaun Cowie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his partner over four months.

The 21-year-old called the woman a series of offensive and derogatory names and struck her to the body on one occasion.

And during a particularly heated fit of jealousy, Cowie grabbed the woman’s mobile phone from her and smashed it to pieces.

Man fined after he threw glass at barman in Aberdeen casino

A gambler who threw a glass that struck a barman made also made threats to “inflict pain” on the police officer who turned up to arrest him.

Austin Daniels appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting and threatening behaviour towards staff and police while at the city’s Grosvenor Casino in the early hours of the morning.

It was stated that Daniels launched a glass at the unsuspecting barman, which struck him on the wrist before smashing on the ground.

When police arrived, the 35-year-old called one officer a “rat” and vowed to assault him upon his release from custody.

