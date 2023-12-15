The 287-day rollercoaster campaign as locals refused to give up on Bucksburn Swimming Pool

It took some furious protests, the threat of a showdown in court and a wait longer than the average pregnancy…

But persistence has finally paid off for determined Bucksburn community heroes.

The “tenacity” of the residents who fought to save their beloved pool has been applauded after a shock victory in their battle to reopen the drained amenity.

Jaws dropped across Aberdeen when the same council leaders who pulled the plug voted for a million-pound U-turn yesterday.

And while the row over the original decision is likely to rumble on, the Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaign group are plotting a well-earned celebration.

It was their hard work that was praised as votes were cast, 287 days after the movement began.

To mark the turnaround, we have compiled a potted history of the events that led to the momentous decision.

How it all began…

March 1: Councillors voted through a “machete-wielding” budget that spelled the end for libraries and sent council tax up.

A £687,000 cut to leisure operators Sport Aberdeen was accompanied by vague but grave warnings that this would have a serious impact on Aberdonians.

March 2: The extent of that impact became clear.

Sport Aberdeen confirmed that the cash blow would mean the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool (and the Beach Leisure Centre).

Almost immediately, the campaign began to percolate.

The Bucksburn pool campaign begins

March 3: Within hours of the announcement, thousands of people had signed a petition against the closure. And a public meeting was hastily arranged.

March 8: Less than a week after the news broke, hundreds of people packed into the Beacon Centre to demand answers.

They sent a defiant message: “You have underestimated Bucksburn.”

A sombre Sport Aberdeen boss Alistair Robertson even opened up about his “failure” to persuade the council to part with enough funding to keep it alive.

March 12: Protestors attended an SNP hustings event at the city’s Tivoli theatre.

Tearful pensioner Dave Harding was among them.

The 73-year-old told us the loss of the pool would mean a two-hour bus journey from his home in Dyce to the nearest alternative.

He said: “It’s a death knell for me. I can’t walk, I can’t do any other exercise… The NHS won’t fix my back and if I don’t swim that’s it – I’ll be in a wheelchair.”

Campaign leader Kirsty Fraser personally told successful candidate Humza Yousaf that “children would drown” the more pools are closed.

March 18: More than a fortnight on from the closure, fresh hopes were raised about a £500,000 rescue bid. But this wasn’t to be.

March 27: Cries of “Save our swimming pool! Save our swimming pool!” ring out along Broad Street as protestors gather ahead of a council meeting.

This was when, almost nine months ago, elected members were first given the chance to change their minds.

They chose not to. And they gagged the campaigners from even speaking during the meeting.

March 29: Two days later, the campaigners were out in force again, refusing to go down without a fight.

Kathleen Fowler, 91, got a bus into town to join the protest.

She told us: “My worry is that my joints will stiffen up if I don’t go swimming, but it’s a purpose to go out as well so it has social benefits.”

Bucksburn pool campaign reaches the courts

April 13: Despite several noisy demonstrations, things were going nowhere with Aberdeen City Council. So the group started exploring legal options – declaring the closure “unlawful”.

April 30: The day many had been dreading arrived.

As the pool shut that Sunday, we wrote: “Bucksburn Swimming Pool may have closed today but the community is determined it will not be for the last time.”

May 10: Just weeks later, the legal fight began.

The case, also involving six closed libraries, got under way with a judicial petition against the closure of Woodside Library.

July 10: As legal documents were drafted in the background, Bucksburn residents were facing up to their third month without the pool.

At the same time, Helen Frost from Scottish Swimming wrote for us about how “catastrophic” pool closures are for the country.

July 22: Bruised by the experience in Bucksburn, Sport Aberdeen pleaded with locals to show support to ensure they survive future budget culls. And prevent any similar closures in other city communities.

Fresh hope amid legal challenge

August 10: Now five months after the decision was made, and spooked by the looming courtroom tussle, the council launched a belated consultation on the closures.

It was the first time people were given an official platform to inform the decision, even though it had already been made.

These “integrated impact assessments” would be used to show whether the closure had an impact on children, elederly people and disabled residents.

This was a crucial part of the legal argument, and the success of any court action would depend on its results…

September 20: Leaked images showed that, despite the possibility of it reopening, Bucksburn Swimming Pool had been stripped out.

Christmas comes early as Bucksburn pool campaign pays off

December 7: And then something started to change.

The results of the consultation were due to be published online a week ahead of a major council meeting this week.

While a glitch prevented the public (and increasingly impatient reporters) from glimpsing the findings, SNP politicians sent out some interesting press releases.

Curiously quiet during the earlier furore, the parliamentarians had finally found their voice – and they urged their council colleagues to look at reopening the facility.

December 8: It was official, well almost. The papers revealed that councillors would indeed consider recommissioning the pool.

But it would cost £1 million.

December 14: After 287 days of fighting, the team achieved what they had set out to do: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool.

The campaigners learned they had achieved the unthinkable as SNP group leader stood up in the chamber and put forward his party’s plans to reopen the pool.

The meeting ended with every councillor backing the reopening.

Now, if it’s approved at the budget vote in March, it could be back by this time next year.

